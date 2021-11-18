Dr. D Sports: Good Season for Bulldogs

Congrats to the Brunswick High School football team on a great season.
The Bulldogs won their final two regular season games on the road to earn a No. 3 seed for the 2A regional playoffs and gave Poquoson HS quite a fight on Friday night before the Islanders pulled away late for a 42-20 victory.
The game was certainly much closer than the final score.
Brunswick returned only three varsity players this season but took advantage of a huge campaign by senior standout Jaheim Hicks who was named the Tri-Rivers District offensive player of the year to go 5-2 in the regular season and qualify for the playoffs.
The first round of the playoffs proved to be tough for TRD teams as all five that qualified for the regionals lost in the first round.
Greensville was soundly beaten by No. 2 seed King William HS 47-16 in the 2A regionals while Southampton HS fell 21-6 to York in the 3A regionals.
Sussex-Central HS lost a tough 14-12 decision to William Campbell in the 1A regionals while Central of Lunenburg HS thumped Sussex-Central 57-14 in another regional contest.
Lunenburg will travel to face Buffalo Gap HS in a 1A regional semifinal contest this weekend while top-seeded and undefeated Nottoway HS will play host to Thomas Jefferson HS in a 2A regional semifinal contest.
The Kenston Forest HS football team meanwhile saw a great season come to an end following a 46-12 loss to Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot in the VISFL state title game in Dinwiddie on Saturday afternoon.
Sensational Season for Lady Barons
Congratulations this week to the Bluestone HS volleyball team which gave everything it had but fell 3-1 to Region B champion Central (Woodstock) in a VHSL Group 2 state quarterfinal contest on Saturday.
The Lady Barons were the top seed for the 2A regional tournament and beat Greensville and King William before falling 3-2 to seventh-seeded Poquoson HS in the title game in Skipwith.
It was a spectacular season for the Lady Barons and Coaches Darlynn and Randy Oxendine who finished the campaign with a 20-2 record and did not lose a set in going a perfect 18-0 during the regular season.
Local High-School Football Playoff Results
VISBA Title Game
BS-Huguenot46Kenston Forest12
VHSL 3A
(2) York21(7) Southampton 6
2A
(1) Nottoway67(8) Randolph-Henry16
(6) Poquoson42(3) Brunswick20
(2) King William47(7) Greensville16
1A
(5) William Campbell14(4) Sussex Central12
(3) Lunenburg57(6) Surry14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.