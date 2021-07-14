SH Belles Go 1-2 in State Play

The South Hill All-Stars went 1-2 over the weekend in the Virginia Dixie Softball Belles state tournament.
The local team was eliminated from the tourney on Saturday evening after falling 17-2 to Amherst.
South Hill scored both of its runs in the fourth inning when Hayden Lawson and Emilee Haislip reached after being hit by a pitch and scored on hits by Abby Clary and Kaylin Alexander.
South Hill won its second game in the tournament, topping Emporia 18-2 in an elimination game on Saturday afternoon.
The local team jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first inning and then broke the game wide open by scoring 13 runs in the third inning on the way to the slaughter rule victory. Alexander hit a homerun out of the park during the big stanza.
Morgan Hinton scored three runs to pace South Hill while Haislip, Clary, Alexander, Lawson and Cat Edwards scored two runs apiece. Hannah Parsons, McKenzie Evans, Ainsley Simmons-Jones, Chelsea Simon and Mariya Duncan added one run apiece.
Alexander picked up the win on the mound by throwing three innings and striking out three while Hinton pitched the final two innings, striking out four.
South Hill fell to Brookneal 14-3 in its state opener on Friday afternoon.
The local team did all of its damage in the first inning when Clary, Alexander and Hinton all scored.
