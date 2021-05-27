PV Kickers Cruise

The Park View High School boys’ soccer team improved to 5-0 on the season with an 8-0 win over visiting Franklin HS last Monday night in a Tri-Rivers District contest in South Hill.
The Dragons went right to work in the match, jumping out to a 1-0 lead at the 36:30 mark of the first half on a goal by Elias Fadool.
Adam Crabel scored nine minutes later for Park View for a 2-0 lead at the 27:22 mark.
E. Fadool scored his second goal of the first half at the 24:17 mark and his twin brother Jacob Fadool hit paydirt for a 4-0 lead at the 23:01 mark.
Jacob Fadool’s second goal of the first half at the 9:23 mark gave the Dragons a 5-0 lead that they took to the halftime break.
The Fadool brothers both completed the hat trick with a goal apiece in the second half while A. Crabel added his second of the night.
Park View was scheduled to play host to Surry HS on Tuesday evening but results were not available at press time.
