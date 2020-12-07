(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes, teams and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 37 in the series.)
He is one of the most prolific pitchers to ever take the mound for the Park View High School varsity baseball team.
Scott Greene, the son of long-time Dragons’ baseball coach Michael Greene and his wife Bonnie, was a standout for Park View (Class of 1999) who went on to be named a 2000 Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American at East Carolina University.
Greene played varsity baseball all four years at Park View.
He was named the Southside District Player of the Year in his junior campaign for the Dragons and was an All-District selection for Park View all four years.
Greene went 5-1 on the mound in 1998 and only allowed two earned runs over 43 2/3 innings for a 0.321 ERA in earning player of the year honors. He struck out 68 while allowing only nine hits and issuing just six walks. He also earned three saves.
His only loss in the regular season came in a contest against visiting Garden City, NY in a game that he struck out 18 batters.
He led the Park View team with a .462 batting average while rapping out 24 hits including seven homeruns. He recorded 23 RBI in the 15-game regular season.
Interesting enough, his fondest memory from that year came during an at-bat.
“We were playing Brunswick at home,” Greene said. “I looked over at my Dad and he yelled, knock the sucker out of here.”
And that is what Greene did, with a shot over the leftfield fence.
“He called my shot,” Greene said with a laugh.
Greene was also selected to play in the Virginia Commonwealth Games and in the Area Code Games for the Baltimore Orioles.
He was selected to the VHSL All-State team in his senior season.
Greene finished his Park View career with a 21-7 record on the mound with 180 innings pitched. He struck out 308 and posted 10 saves with a 1.28 ERA. He also batted .448 in his high-school career.
Greene also played basketball for four years at Park View but missed part of his junior season after sustaining a stress fracture in his foot the summer before.
His fondest memory playing basketball came in his freshman season when he also played for his Dad who was coaching the JV team.
“I got yelled at a lot,” he said with a laugh. “We were playing at Nottoway and were down late and I hit a shot for the game winner.”
Greene received interest from over 40 college and university baseball programs.
“It was fun at first but then it felt like extra homework at night,” he said.
Schools including Virginia Tech, Miami, Virginia and North Carolina State all reached out to the talented right-hander.
Greene was interested in N. C. State and attended a showcase there but injured his forearm the day before he was scheduled to pitch.
His velocity was not there the next day however and he was told they would not have a spot for him.
Greene signed with East Carolina University.
“They had recruited me hard,” he said. “ECU was up and coming. They had nice facilities and I liked Coach (Keith LeClair’s) attitude. He told you like it was. He was a good coach. It wasn’t just about baseball.”
Greene had a fantastic freshman year for the Pirates, beating North Carolina State 3-1 in his first start, and going 6-1 on the mound in 10 starts with one complete game shutout.
He struck out 35 over 66.1 innings pitched while allowing 31 earned runs and finished the season with a 4.21 ERA.
One of Greene’s best starts came early in the season when he went the distance to earn a 3-0 two-hit shutout victory over George Washington University on February 18, 2000.
Greene needed only 81 pitches to earn the win, striking out four and walking none.
“That’s when I gained some respect from some of my older teammates,” he said.
ECU went 46-18 that season, advancing to the NCAA regionals.
Greene started feeling soreness in his throwing shoulder after his freshman season and only pitched in two games his sophomore year before undergoing an MRI. He was diagnosed with a labrum fray.
“It wasn’t torn so all I could do was rehab,” he said. “I did everything I could do but I was never the same.”
Greene pitched in five games in his junior season and seven in his senior year.
He finished his career at ECU with an 8-1 record and a 4.42 ERA while striking out 60 over 112.3 innings pitched.
“It was a great experience,” said Greene.
He said that while a professional career was never his goal, he did think about it after his great freshman season.
“I never had the velocity after the injury,” he said. “As a right-hander, you can’t throw 83 or 84. It was just one of those things.”
Greene said he has made many lifetime friends playing baseball.
“Baseball guys are all the same,” he said with a laugh. “It’s a brotherhood.”
Greene said he would not trade anything for having the opportunity to play for his father during his high-school career.
“I wouldn’t trade it for the world,” he said. “It was something special that not a lot of people can say.”
He said his family could not have been more supportive during his career.
“I didn’t realize how much anxiety my Mom went through watching me,” he said. “It gives me goosebumps to think about what they did. We were at the ballpark 24/7 running up and down the road playing AAU baseball. I thank God every day for them.”
Greene, a Commercial Business Manager for Two Men and a Truck, the largest moving company in the United States, currently lives in Raleigh with his wife Kacie, also an ECU alum.
While 2020 has been a year most people would just as soon forget due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been a special one for Scott and Kacie.
They welcomed daughter Hayes Allyne Greene on March 13.
