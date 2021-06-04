The Park View High School varsity baseball team captured a pair of wins on the diamond last week to improve to 7-4 overall and 5-3 in the Tri-Rivers District.
The Dragons were scheduled to entertain Windsor HS on Tuesday for their regular season finale and then await their seed and placement for the regional playoffs.
Great pitching and timely hitting led the Dragons to a pair of slaughter-rule victories in both victories.
Park View hurlers Jaxton Shook, Justin Clary and Ashton Jackson combined on a one-hit shutout in the Dragons’ 17-0 road win over Franklin HS last Tuesday evening.
Shook went three innings on the mound to earn the win, striking out six while allowing only two walks and one hit.
Jackson threw one inning and struck out three batters with one walk while Clary pitched the final inning striking out three batters on just 12 pitches.
The Dragons exploded for nine runs in the first inning and added two in the second, five in the third and one in the fifth.
Senior Luke Richey had a big game for the Dragons going 3 for 3 at the plate with 5 RBI. He scored three runs and also drew a walk.
Clary went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI and scored two runs including an inside-the-park homerun in the fifth while Tyler Turman went 2 for 4 with 3 RBI and a run scored. Adam Piercy went 2 for 3 and scored two runs while Nathan Smith, Josh Boyd and Jackson all added one hit apiece. Jackson scored three times in the contest while Boyd and Shook scored one and drove in one and Smith scored twice on the night.
PV, 13-1
Junior pitcher Lane Kinker fired a no-hitter last Monday evening in the Dragons’ 13-1 shellacking of visiting Greensville HS.
Kinker pitched all five innings in the slaughter rule victory, striking out 12 and walking only three.
The Park View offense scored three runs in the first inning, five in the second and five in the fourth.
Clary went 4 for 4 in the game and scored two runs with a RBI while Smith went 2 for 2 with 2 RBI and a run scored. Kinker went 2 for 3 with 2 RBI while Alex Townsend went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.
Richey went 1 for 1 with 2 RBI and a run scored while Kwondrey Coleman, Turman and Piercy each added one hit, scored a run and drove in a run.
Shook recorded a hit and scored a run in the victory while Tamarion Thomas scored a run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.