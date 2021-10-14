Dr. D. Sports: A Busy Weekend

I had the rare opportunity to watch two of our local varsity high-school football teams in action last week after Brunswick moved its home game against Southampton HS from Friday to Thursday.
And what a game it was!
Southampton is absolutely a huge high-school football team. They have size and numbers.
The young Bulldogs however are showing they have a lot of heart and also a lot of talent.
The Brunswick defense took advantage of Southampton fumbles on their first two possessions to give the offense good field position and the Bulldogs turned both into touchdowns to jump out to a 14-0 lead.
Bulldogs’ coach Darrell Owens has said all season that it was important that his squad get off to good starts in games and they did that on Thursday night.
Southampton answered with four unanswered touchdowns including one on a blocked punt in the endzone to open up a 25-14 lead late in the third quarter.
The Bulldogs continued to fight and then quarterback Troy Duncan hit Jaheim Hicks with a beautiful over-the-shoulder bomb in the final minute that he took in for an 83-yard touchdown for a thrilling win.
The Park View Dragons meanwhile came off of their two week quarantine last Tuesday and traveled to face Greensville on Friday night.
The Eagles were able to take advantage of their height advantage with wide receiver Xzavion Walton, who caught two touchdown passes, and pull away in the second half for a 28-7 victory.
Greensville, who captured the district title in 2019, improved to 2-0 in the district with the win.
The Dragons had a quick turnaround and returned to action at home on Tuesday night against Franklin in a makeup contest but results were not available at press time.
Park View will also play at home Friday night for Homecoming when they welcome Sussex-Central.
The Dragons fell 29-24 to the Cougars in their last contest in 2019 and are 2-5 in the past seven meetings between the two programs.
The Bulldogs meanwhile will travel to Franklin on Friday.
Lady Dragons Return to Action
The Park View Lady Dragons volleyball team returned to practice on Monday after their two week COVID-19 quarantine and were scheduled to play host to Appomattox Regional Governor’s School on Tuesday night.
Park View will welcome Southampton for a big district tilt in South Hill on Wednesday night.
The Lady Dragons are looking for a strong finish to the regular season as they fight for playoff position.
Weekend High-School Football Scores
Brunswick26Southampton25
Greensville28Park View 7
Sussex52Windsor 6
Surry66Franklin36
Prince Edward74Bluestone30
Buckingham35Randolph Henry 0
Kenston Forest58Chincoteague 6
Tri-Rivers District Standings
Greensville2-02-2
Sussex1-03-1
Surry2-13-1
Brunswick1-13-1
Franklin1-11-5
Southampton0-11-2
Park View0-11-3
Windsor0-20-5
