The Mecklenburg Middle School boys’ basketball team stayed unbeaten by winning three games on the hardwood last week including a 47-10 thrashing of Powhatan at home last Wednesday evening.
The Phoenix came out firing on all cylinders and spurted to a 25-5 lead in the first quarter and never looked back in the win over Powhatan.
Raymon Lancaster led MMS with 16 points while Jamir Roberts scored 15 and Camari Whitehead added 14. Jacari Burnette also had two points in the victory.
The Phoenix won a big road game last Tuesday night, topping Halifax 43-40.
MMS jumped out to a 26-22 lead in the first half and held on for the victory.
Lancaster paced MMS with 15 points while Roberts scored 14. Whitehead added eight points in the victory while Jae’Mahj Haskins scored four and Jeremiah Davis added two.
MMS topped Wyatt 59-32 on the road last Monday night.
Roberts led the way with 21 points while Whitehead scored 17 and Lancaster added 13. Davis scored four points in the win while Burnette tallied three and Haskins added one.
Girls Go 2-1 on Week
The MMS girls went 2-1 on the court last week, topping Powhatan, 28-16.
Bradley Evans led the Lady Phoenix with 12 points in the win while Zariyah Jones scored 10 and Londyn Crenshaw added six.
The MMS girls team fell 32-3 at Halifax last Tuesday night.
Alani Pugh scored two points for the local squad while Crenshaw added one.
Mecklenburg topped Wyatt 37-14 on the road last Monday evening.
Evans scored 13 to lead MMS while Crenshaw scored 10 and Jones added six. Cierra Harris tallied four points in the win while Emma Bohannon and Jakkai Thomas added two points apiece.
