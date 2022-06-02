Brunswick Boys Track Team Earns District Title & Region Runner-Up; Girls finish as District Runner-Up

The Brunswick High School girls and boys Outdoor Track and Field teams competed in the Tri-Rivers District Championships and the VHSL Class 2, Region A Championships during the month of May.
At the Tri-Rivers District Championships, the boys team finished as the District Champions while the girls team finished as the District Runner-Up.
Leading the girls’ team in scoring at the District Championships was Taniyah Hicks who scored 34 points by placing first in the Long Jump and second in the Triple Jump, 100 Meter Dash, and 200 Meter Dash.
Alexandria Harrison scored 18 points by placing first in the Discus and second in the Shot Put. Ke’Asia Powell scored 17 points by placing third in both the Long Jump and Triple Jump. She also placed third in the 400 Meter Dash.
Amaria Evans scored 9 points by placing fourth in the Triple Jump and fifth in the Long Jump while Amber Hicks scored 4 points by placing 5th in the 400 Meter Dash. Da’Khia Boothe-Turner scored 3 points by placing sixth in the 100 Meter Hurdles.
The 4x100 Meter Relay team of Taniyah Hicks, Powell, Evans, and Jonita Hargrove scored 6 points by placing third while the 4x400 Meter Relay team of Powell, Hicks, Evans, and Jordan Smith scored 8 points by placing second.
The boys’ team was led in scoring by Jaheim Hicks who scored a total of 36 points by placing first in the Triple Jump; second in the long jump; and third in the high jump, 100 Meter Dash, and 200 Meter Dash.
Jakel Edmonds scored a total of 26 points by placing first in both the 110 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles. Edmonds also placed third in the Triple Jump. Leonie Bentley scored a total of 23 points by placing first in the 200 Meter Dash, second in the 100 Meter Dash, and fourth in the Long Jump while Jason McIntosh scored 16 points by placing first in the 800 Meter Run and third in the 400 Meter Dash.
Enrique Gibbons scored 12 points by placing second in the 800 Meter Run and fifth in the High Jump while Aaron Moore scored 11 points by placing second in the 400 Meter Dash and sixth in the Triple Jump. Tyreion Coleman and Mason Adair each scored 8 points. Coleman placed second in the 110 Meter Hurdles and Adair placed second in the 1600 Meter Run. Di’Quentin Brown scored 5 points by placing fourth in the 1600 Meter Run. LaNardre Anderson scored 3 points by placing sixth in the Discus and TyQuan House scored 1 point by placing eighth in the Discus
Regional Results
The Class 2, Region A Championships were held on May 23 at Nottoway High School with 14 other schools in competition. The Brunswick boys team finished the meet as regional runner-up while the girls finished in fifth place.
Leading the girls’ team in scoring was Alexandria Harrison who scored 18 points by placing first in the Shot Put and second in the Discus. Taniyah Hicks scored 14 points by placing third in the Long Jump and fifth in both the Triple Jump and 400 Meter Dash. Da’Khia Boothe-Turner scored 2 points by placing seventh in the 100 Meter Hurdles and Amaria Evans scored 1 point by placing eighth in the Long Jump.
The 4x400 Meter Relay Team of Taniyah Hicks, Jordan Smith, Amber Hicks, and Jordan Smith scored 8 points by placing second.
The boys’ team was led in scoring by Jaheim Hicks who scored a total of 36 points by placing first in both the Long Jump and Triple Jump; third in the 100 Meter Dash; and fourth in both the 200 Meter Dash and High Jump. Jakel Edmonds scored 27 points by placing first in both the 110 Meter Hurdles and 300 Meter Hurdles. He also placed fourth in the Triple Jump and seventh in the Long Jump. Leonie Bentley scored 26 points by placing first in both the 100 Meter & 200 Meter Dashes. He also placed third in the Long Jump.
Tyreion Coleman scored 8 points by placing second in the 110 Meter Hurdles while Aaron Moore scored 6 points by placing third in the 400 Meter Dash. Enrique Gibbons scored 5 points by placing fourth in the 800 Meter Run while LaNardre Anderson scored 4 points by placing fifth in the Discus.
The 4x800 Meter Relay Team of Gibbons, Jahvae Bonner, Di’Quentin Brown, and Jason McIntosh scored 4 points by placing fifth. The 4x100 Meter Relay Team of Coleman, Edmonds, Moore, and Bentley scored 8 points by placing second. The 4x400 Meter Relay Team of Hicks, Gibbons, McIntosh, and Moore scored 10 points by placing first.
The VHSL Class 2 State Championships will be held on June 3-4 in Harrisonburg at James Madison University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.