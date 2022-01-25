(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 72 in the series.)
William “Football” Thompson, Class of 2004, was a standout for Park View High School on the golf links and the baseball diamond.
Thompson grew up playing Dixie Youth baseball before taking up golf when he was 12 years old.
“My Dad had a set of old Sam Snead’s,” he said.
Thompson and his cousin, Chris Neal, would head out to the golf course and spend most days on the links during the summer months.
“One of our Mom’s would drop us off in the morning and we would walk nine holes, go swimming for an hour, and play another nine holes,” he said. “They wouldn’t let us drive a cart because we were not 18 years old so we had to walk. We learned through trials and tribulations.”
Reverend AD Goodson built Thompson his first set of clubs while grandfather Billy Cleaton served as a mentor.
“He pushed us out there and turned us loose,” Thompson said.
Thompson played baseball for four seasons at Park View, coming up from the Middle School to play JV baseball in the eighth grade and then playing on the varsity team through his junior season.
“Brandon Spence and I came up from the Middle School in the eighth grade,” he said.
Thompson said his high-school team had a lot of cohesion after playing together for so many years.
“The majority of us grew up playing through the ranks,” he said. “We had a ton of fun.”
Thompson said he enjoyed playing for Coach Chuck Coleman who took over the Park View varsity baseball program when Coach Michael Greene left.
“Playing for Chuck Coleman was a blast,” he said. “He was a super coach.”
Thompson played golf all four years at Park View.
“Julia McInturf deserves a lot of credit for what she did for the Park View golf program,” he said. “She knew absolutely nothing about golf but she put our schedule together and had us at practice and at matches (ready to play.)”
Thompson started to realize he had real potential in golf when he started playing VSGA Piedmont junior tournaments, winning his first at age 14.
“From then on, we played all of them,” he said. “The ones I didn’t win, Chris did.”
As a 15-year-old, Thompson set the course record at the Longwood Municipal Course in Farmville with a 63.
“I met the coach at Longwood, Kevin Fillman, and he told me I needed to work on some things but that I had a real shot,” he said.
Thompson said there were a number of local golfers that also supported him growing up including Chris McFarland and Walter Cleaton.
“Chris had us picking up rocks when they were building the driving range in South Hill,” he said with a laugh.
Thompson won a big statewide junior tournament in 2003 when he captured the VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship at Blacksburg Country Club with a sensational -10 under par over three days.
“I remember Steven Hite was a student at Virginia Tech and I looked up and he was in the crowd,” Thompson said.
He said his father would always get nervous when he was in contention in a golf tournament or on the mound in a baseball game.
“He would get so nervous he could not watch,” Thompson said.
In the VSGA tournament, Thompson saw his father in the distance watching and he put four fingers down to indicate he was four under par on the day.
“He disappeared and I didn’t see him again,” Thompson said with a laugh.
Thompson played in the Optimist International Junior Golf Championships in Florida, a national event with over 200 of the top juniors in the world, and showed he had what it took to compete. He was paired in the final round with Jason Day who would go on to win the 2015 PGA Championship and become the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world.
“He finished in the Top 10 in the tournament while I was Top 15,” Thompson said.
Thompson received interest from a number of colleges including Virginia Tech, VCU, Longwood, NC State and Wake Forest.
“Gig Butts was one of the first lettermen (on the golf team) at Wake Forest,” Thompson said. “He sent a letter of recommendation for me to Coach Jerry Haas.”
Coach Matt Ball from VCU had Thompson come up for an official visit during his junior year and offered him on the spot.
“My goal was to play Division I golf,” he said. “When I got that offer, I was all in.”
After signing with VCU, Thompson did not play his senior year of baseball for the Dragons.
“I had some arm issues and I couldn’t risk it,” he said.
Thompson had an outstanding golf career at Park View, earning All-District honors all four years and All-Region and All-State honors in his final three seasons. He was a medalist in a number of district and regional matches and tied for low individual with Garrison Fowler of Jamestown, the nephew of Curtis Strange, in the 2003 VHSL Group AA state championship.
He was the first recipient of a scholarship that was sponsored by Jack Bell and William Reynolds at VCU.
Reynolds was a big sponsor behind VCU standout John Rollins who had a long career on the PGA Tour.
“Mr. Reynolds told me he would help sponsor me if I graduated from VCU,” Thompson said.
After three years in college, Thompson decided to return home.
“I came home and that was when I started seeing Lindsey Painter (who would become his wife,)” Thompson said.
He turned professional in 2007 and started playing on the Tarheel Tour.
Thompson was playing in the Tour Championship that year when Golf Channel’s “The Big Break” was onsite scouting for participants for the show and asked the players in the event to appear before camera and talk about themselves and their golf journey.
“That was the last tournament I had sponsorship for so I knew I needed to finish in the money,” he said.
Thompson said the show averaged over 50,000 applicants for each season it ran.
He was on a cruise with Lindsey and her family when he received a call from a strange number but decided to answer.
“It was the Golf Channel telling me I had been selected to appear on ‘Big Break – Prince Edward Island.’ I was yelling and told Justin Painter before they said don’t tell anyone,” he said with a laugh. “I was thinking, I have just told everyone on the whole ship.”
While Thompson did not win the season on Big Break, he was selected as a fan favorite and was invited back for a reunion show on ‘Big Break – Dominican Republic.’
“I have so many stories about Big Break,” he said. “They treated me like a king. It was really fun and very cool.”
He also was able to earn some money which helped him to continue playing on the min-tour before deciding in 2012 that it was time to hang up his professional golf spikes.
“It was really hard out there and everyone can play,” he said. “I started putting things into perspective. Living out of a suitcase is not all that glamorous.”
Thompson returned home and started building his life here.
He has worked at the T-5 Datacenter at Microsoft in Boydton since 2014.
“Lindsey’s brother Justin helped me get that interview,” he said.
Thompson said looking back, he is so thankful for all of the support he received from the community and from his parents.
“Mom and Dad gave me everything,” he said, “even when everything wasn’t easy.”
Thompson said he wouldn’t trade what he has now for a professional golf career or what might have been.
“I have a beautiful wife and two beautiful girls,” he said. “Hunting with my Dad and brother means so much to me. Coming home to them – what could be better?”
