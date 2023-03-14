Dr D Sports: March Madness

For college basketball fans, it is the best time of the year as March Madness will kick into high gear on Thursday when the NCAA tournament gets going in earnest across the country.
It was an interesting year in the Atlantic Coast Conference with North Carolina and Duke not playing up to their usual high level although the Blue Devils did right the ship late in the regular season and won its ninth straight contest with a 59-49 victory over Virginia in the ACC tournament championship game on Saturday evening.
North Carolina just could never get going despite returning four starters from last year’s team that went to the NCAA title game. As expected, UNC and Clemson were both left out of the NCAA tournament field.
Virginia has played well this year and earned a share of the regular season title with Miami.
The Hurricanes are also a dangerous team in the NCAA tourney and I think all five ACC teams will have a chance to advance to the second round with Duke, Virginia and Miami advancing to the Sweet 16.
VCU also earned a bid to the Big Dance after winning the A-10 Conference tournament and will play Saint Mary’s on Friday in their tournament opener.
With a quick look at the brackets after they were released on Sunday evening, my Final Four picks are Alabama, Purdue, Houston and Gonzaga with Alabama slipping past Houston 74-69 in the title game.
As always there will be plenty of buzzer beaters, upsets and ‘how did that happen’ moments. It is what makes the tournament one of the top sporting events in the world!
A Final Look at VHSL Hoops
The VHSL state basketball championship games took place this past week at the Siegel Center in Richmond. One game that went according to plan was John Marshall, the MaxPreps top-ranked team in the country, who cruised to the championship after beating Brunswick in the state tournament semifinals and then dispatching Radford 91-34 in the title game.
The Justices jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the opening quarter of the championship, taking a 25-4 lead after the first eight minutes on their way to a perfect 28-0 season.
Radford coach Rick Cormany, the second-winningest coach in VHSL history, who saw his team fall for the second straight year to JM in the title game, told the media at the news conference following the contest that he thought something needed to change. While stating that he was not criticizing John Marshall, he was quoted as saying that “this is not right.”
“We need to figure out something here,” he said. “Because the purity of the high school game is leaving, because this is going to set an example for others to do the same thing.”
Clarke County won the VHSL Class 2 girls title with a 45-41 win over Central Wise after having topped the Lady Bulldogs in a state quarterfinal contest and John Marshall in the semifinals.
Below is a list of the results from the state title games.
Class 1BoysLancaster62George Wythe40
Class 1GirlsRappahannock70Eastside65
Class 2BoysJohn Marshall91Radford34
Class 2GirlsClarke County45Central Wise41
Class 3BoysNorthside58Hopewell52
Class 3GirlsCarroll County78Brentsville41
Class 4BoysVarina59EC Glass56
Class 4GirlsHampton75Pulaski63
Class 5BoysWoodside52Patrick Henry48
Class 5GirlsPrincess Anne53LC Bird45
Class 6BoysHayfield52Patriot41
Class 6GirlsJames Madison49Manchester 46
Time to Play
For high-school spring sports teams, the regular season will kick off this week.
The Mecklenburg County High School baseball team was scheduled to open at home against Randolph-Henry HS on Tuesday before traveling to play the Statesmen again on Thursday. The varsity softball team will play Randolph-Henry twice this week and will be at home on Thursday.
The varsity baseball team looked good in a scrimmage with visiting EC Glass last week but fell 5-4 in a shortened practice game as the EC Glass team was heading to Richmond to watch their varsity basketball team play in the Class 4 state title game at the Siegel Center.
The Lady Phoenix looked fantastic in a home scrimmage last week against Chatham and was clicking on all cylinders at the plate and on the mound in the victory.
The Phoenix boys’ soccer team will open the regular season on the road at Chatham HS on Wednesday while the Phoenix girls’ varsity team will play their home opener on Friday against Appomattox County.
The Brunswick High School baseball and softball teams were scheduled to open their campaign at Greensville HS on Tuesday and will play host to Sussex-Central on Thursday.
The Mecklenburg Middle School baseball and softball teams both opened their respective campaigns last week with close losses at Halifax in their season openers.
