The Mecklenburg All-Stars, the Area C champions, got off to a good start in the Virginia Babe Ruth 16-18 Year-old state tournament over the weekend by topping Augusta 13-1 on Friday but dropped a pair of games to Manassas and Greater Loudon over the weekend to be eliminated.
The host Brunswick team also battled hard in the strong field but were eliminated after dropping games to Manassas and Augusta.
The Brunswick Babe Ruth League did a super job of hosting the tournament, working extremely hard to get the field at Brunswick High School playable on Friday after the heavy rains that moved through on Thursday evening.
Below is a recap of games involving the two local teams.
Greater Loudon, 4-2
It was a pitcher’s duel on Sunday morning in Lawrenceville as Greater Loudon stayed alive by topping Mecklenburg 4-2 in an elimination game.
Greater Loudon jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning but Mecklenburg fought back in the third when Tae Thomas reached base after being hit by a pitch and scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 2-1.
The score stayed that way until the seventh inning when Greater Loudon took advantage of a hit batsman, a single and a triple to plate two runs.
Mecklenburg didn’t quit and added a run in the bottom of the seventh when Adam Jones singled and scored on an RBI single by Cody Hoffer.
Greater Loudon pitcher Ian Powell limited Mecklenburg to only four hits while striking out four and walking three.
Jake Brame, Maddox Sasser, Jones and Hoffer accounted for the local team’s four hits.
Jaiden Phillips and Brame both pitched well for Mecklenburg. Brame threw five innings, allowing two earned runs on two hits while striking out six and walking three. Phillips pitched two innings, allowing one earned run on two hits while striking out two and walking two.
Augusta, 15-4
Brunswick was eliminated following a 15-4 loss to Augusta in a loser’s bracket contest on Saturday evening.
Despite the tough loss Brunswick battled early, cutting the deficit to 4-2 in the second inning after Nick Parrish went yard for a homerun and Austin Burton ripped an RBI single to score Brenden Holloway who had reached on a double.
August increased the lead 6-2 in the top of the third before Chris Parrish doubled and Damari Hawkins hit a deep 2-run homer over the second fence near the road. Brunswick threatened further in the inning when Cullen Corum walked, Caliyahl Owens singled and Jamaree Lee walked to load the bases but the Augusta pitcher got a pop out and a strikeout to end the threat.
Augusta put the game away by scoring two runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth.
Austin Burton and Chris Parrish finished with two hits apiece to pace Brunswick while Nick Parrish pitched well but took the loss on the mound.
Manassas, 10-5
Manassas jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the third inning and cruised to a 10-5 win in a second-round tournament game over Mecklenburg on Saturday afternoon.
Mecklenburg trailed 5-0 going into the bottom of the second when Jon Lewis Temple hit a 2-run homer to cut the deficit to three runs.
Manassas answered with three runs in the top of the third and added two in the seventh to seal the victory.
Manassas outhit Mecklenburg 12-7 in the game.
Temple led Mecklenburg going 2 for 3 with a run scored and 2 RBIs while Hoffer went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored.
Russell Webb added a hit and scored a run while Phillips scored two runs. Hunter Word and Brame added a hit in the game while Sasser drove in a run.
Camden Tucker, Cody Van Goetham, Word and Brame all saw mound time in the game.
Manassas, 14-0
Brunswick fell 14-0 in their opener on Friday evening against Manassas.
A double by Chip Parrish and two walks by Cullen Corum accounted for the only baserunners in the game.
Damari Hawkins took the loss for Brunswick on the bump.
Mecklenburg, 13-1
Mecklenburg took a 1-0 lead into the third inning but added three in the fourth, two in the fifth and seven in the sixth to pull away for a 13-1 win over Augusta in their state opener on Friday evening.
Jaiden Phillips earned the win on the mound, tossing four innings and allowing only one hit and one run while striking out four and walking three.
Brame pitched the final two innings allowing only one hit while striking out two and walking none.
Brame also had a big game at the plate going yard in the fourth inning for a 2-run homer and finishing 2 for 3 in the game with a run scored.
Tucker went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs and Ashton Jackson went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and two runs scored.
Thomas, Jones and Temple all added a hit, scored a run, and drove in a run while Webb and Word had a hit and scored twice. Jaylan Gordon added an RBI in the victory while Phillips scored a run.
