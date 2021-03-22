(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 55 in the series.)
There have been a number of outstanding athletes in the area that started their sports careers playing youth football with the South Hill Yellow Jackets program. Park View High School track star Krystal Parrish (Class of 2009) is a member on that list.
“I was the first female to play on the Yellow Jackets,” she said with a laugh recently.
As one of the fastest players on the team, Parrish naturally played running back.
“My Aunt and Dad were talking one day about signing my brother up,” she said. “I said I wanted to play too.”
Parrish only played youth football one year before shifting her focus to track and field once she got to Park View Middle School.
Her natural speed and quickness made her a track star who would go on to become the most decorated track athlete in Park View history.
“She was one of the most gifted female athletes I have very seen,” said former Park View HS track coach Waverly Jackson. “You could put her in any event and she would excel.”
Parrish was also an All-District performer in basketball for the Lady Dragons but she made her name in track and field, finishing her high-school career with four state titles.
Parrish showed her potential in her freshman year, finishing sixth in the 2006 regional meet in both the 100 Meter Dash and Long Jump. She finished fifth in her first Group AA state meet that year in the 100 Meter Dash with a time of 12.52. She finished 16th in the Girls Long Jump with a leap of 14-11.25.
During her sophomore season at practice, Parrish asked if she could try the triple jump.
“I didn’t start the triple jump until that season,” she said. “I said coach, ‘Let me see what I can do.”
Parrish finished third in the Southside District 100 Meters and second in the Long Jump that season. She finished fifth in the regional 100 Meters and 12th in the Long Jump to qualify for the state meet.
She finished 11th in the 100 Meters preliminaries at the state championships with a time of 13.01 and 23rd in the Long Jump with a leap of 16-00.50.
In her junior season of 2008, Parrish captured the Southside District title in both the 100 Meters and Long Jump. She also captured the regional title in the Long Jump and Triple Jump before winning her first two Group AA state titles by capturing the Long Jump, with a leap of 18-10.25, and the Triple Jump, with a leap of 38-02.25.
Parrish also finished fourth in the 100 Meters at state meet with a time of 13.16
Her two state titled helped the Park View girls’ team earn a sixth place finish in the state championships.
In her senior season, Park View fielded a team for Indoor Track for the first time. After winning regional titles in the Long Jump and Triple Jump, she won her third state title in Triple Jump in the Group AA State Indoor Track & Field Championships with a distance of 37-00.75. She also finished second in the Long Jump at the state meet with a leap of 17-03.00. Parrish had a leap of 18.03.50 in the qualifying round which was easily the best of the day.
Parrish captured the Southside District and regional titles in her senior season in the Outdoor Long Jump and Triple Jump and finished second in the 100 Meters in the district and fifth in the regionals.
Parrish repeated as the Group AA Long Jump state champion with a leap of 18-02.00. She finished third in the state meet in the Triple Jump with a distance of 36-04.00. She also finished 10th in the Girls 100 Meter Dash with a time of 12.71, just missing out on a spot in the finals.
Parrish would end her career with three outdoor state track titles and one indoor state championship.
She said she enjoyed competing for Coach Jackson and the Park View track team.
“He was awesome,” she said. “He always pushed me. He knew what it took.”
Parrish received interest from several colleges coming out of high-school including Christopher Newport and North Carolina State University.
“I took my SAT too late,” she said.
Parrish enrolled at SVCC following graduation before relocating to Jacksonville, Florida.
A friend there suggested she reach out to FAMU about their track program.
“I had not graduated from SVCC so I was not eligible to compete at a Division I school but they contacted Albany State about me,” she said.
Parrish attended Albany State, a Division II college, for one semester and participated in track and field but said it just wasn’t the same for her.
“I kind of lost my drive,” she said. “But I joined the ROTC down there.”
Parrish commissioned into active military service in 2013 with the U.S. Army and is currently in her seventh year of service.
Captain Parrish is a Support Operations Officer for the 87th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion in 3rd Sustainment Brigade out of Fort Stewart, Georgia.
“I will take command of my own company next month so that should be fun,” she said.
As for her sensational high-school career, Parrish said only one thing is missing from that special time in her life.
“I am still waiting for my (state championship) rings,” she said.
