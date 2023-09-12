Phoenix Fall 28-7 at Amherst

The Mecklenburg County High School varsity football team fell to 0-3 on the young season following a 28-7 loss on the road at Amherst HS on Friday evening.
The contest was delayed for roughly two hours midway through the opening quarter when thunderstorms moved across the area.
The Phoenix fell behind 7-0 early on a 40-yard punt return for a touchdown by Devonte Wade before the stoppage of play.
The Lancers took a 14-0 lead in the second quarter when Wade hit Oliver Felix with a touchdown pass. Amherst added another score later in the quarter on a 24-yard touchdown pass to Nic’khale Fleshman and then took advantage of an interception to set up their final score of the first half on a 1-yard touchdown run.
Mecklenburg got on the scoreboard in the final quarter when Derrion Brooks connected with Kratavion Thomas on a 29-yard touchdown pass and Ryan Black added the PAT.
Brooks finished 4 of 14 passing for 65 yards while Deandre Watson was 4 of 9 for 43 yards. Watson added 31 yards rushing on nine carries. Thomas led the receiving corps with five grabs for 69 yards.
The Mecklenburg defense allowed only 161 yards while recording four sacks.
The Phoenix will welcome the undefeated Central of Lunenburg Chargers to Baskerville on Friday night.
The Chargers won a 42-41 overtime thriller over Brunswick last week in Lawrenceville to improve to 3-0 on the season.
The Mecklenburg JV contest on Thursday night was stopped in the second quarter when storms moved through the area. The Baby Phoenix trailed Amherst 12-0 when play was stopped.
