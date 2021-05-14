Baby Dragons Split a Pair

The Park View High School junior varsity baseball team dropped its first game of the season on Thursday evening, falling 18-3 at Roanoke Rapids (NC) in five innings in a non-district contest.
The loss dropped the Baby Dragons to 3-1 on the season.
Park View got off to a good start in the top of the first when Kwondrey Coleman reached on an error and Deandre Watson walked. Both baserunners scored when Jake Brame reached on an error.
Roanoke Rapids scored three runs in the bottom of the first to take a 3-2 lead.
The Baby Dragons added another run in the second inning when Coleman walked and scored on a RBI single by Brame to knot the score at three.
It was all Baby Yellow Jackets after that however as they scored seven runs in the bottom of the second, four in the third and four in the fourth.
Coleman, Brame and Landon Crutchfield all recorded hits for Park View in the game.
PVJV’s, 21-8
The Park View JV’s walloped Central of Lunenburg 21-8 on the road last Tuesday night in a non-district contest.
Trailing 2-0 going into the second inning, the Baby Dragons got going when Matthew Lynch reached after being hit by a pitch and scored when Tomar Logan reached on an error.
Park View started to pull away by scoring four runs in the third, 10 in the fourth, one in the fifth and five in the sixth.
The Baby Chargers scored four runs in the second and two in the fifth inning.
Jobe Sullivan, Adam Jones, Brame and Lynch all had one hit and scored three runs apiece in the game for Park View while Watson also scored three runs and Logan scored two runs and had a hit. Coleman scored twice in the game and Crutchfield added a hit in the victory.
