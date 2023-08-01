Dr D Sports: The Summer Heat

Nothing says we have reached the pinnacle of summer heat like World Series youth baseball and softball games and the beginning of high-school football practice.
I wanted to recognize the fine folks from South Hill and Clarksville one more time that made the Dixie Baseball 14u World Series held at Parker Park last week such a spectacular event.
The World Series wrapped up last Wednesday morning with Louisiana topping North Carolina 8-1 in the title game.
Both teams were sensational throughout the tournament and it was a great championship round.
A hardy congratulations to the host Mecklenburg team that were presented with the World Series Sportsmanship Award. Our local team played some good baseball and demonstrated outstanding sportsmanship and we could not be any prouder of our young men.
High-school football practice also got underway last week and with temperatures reaching the upper 90’s in the afternoon, it was a grind to say the least.
I am certainly hoping temperatures will stay near normal or even below normal over the next few weeks to allow our teams to get in the work they need in preparation for the season.
First-year Mecklenburg County Coach LeVar Medley was busy during his first week on the job. Medley has a veteran staff that will help the Phoenix get ready for the start of the season.
Down the road in Lawrenceville, Brunswick High School coach Darrell Owens is excited about his team’s prospects as the Bulldogs begin their first year playing at the Class 1 level.
I know the Bulldogs are also hoping to be in the mix in the Tri-Rivers District race this season.
We will not have to wait long to see both of our local teams in action as Brunswick will travel to Mecklenburg for the season opener on August 25.
