The Mecklenburg County Middle School football team rallied from a 18-6 deficit late in the third quarter to post a 26-18 victory over Nottoway in their season opener on the road last Wednesday night.
“That is one of the better comebacks for kids at this level,” said Mecklenburg Middle School coach Bruce Cliborne. “We had a really slow start but the kids fought back and didn’t give up.”
The first half was a defensive struggle as both teams were able to flex their muscles over the first two quarters.
The Phoenix took the opening kickoff but fumbled on fourth and long and the Bobcats took over at the 35-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, a Nottoway ballcarrier broke a tackle on the visitors’ sideline and took it into the endzone for a 6-0 lead at the 5:01 mark.
The Mecklenburg defense was tough against 2-point conversion plays all night however and came up with a stop on all three in the contest.
“We played great defense on those extra point attempts and that was huge,” said Cliborne.
The Phoenix picked up one first down on their next offensive possession when Jamir Roberts broke outside for a 21-yard gain but the drive stalled and Mecklenburg punted.
Nottoway turned the ball over on their next series and JaQuay Smith recovered for Mecklenburg near midfield.
The Phoenix drove inside of the Nottoway redzone on their next series behind good running from Savion Johnson before turning the ball over.
The Mecklenburg defense dug its heels in and Noah Funderburk came up with a fumble recovery inside of the 5-yard line.
Three plays later, Mecklenburg quarterback Nicholas Hayes scored on a 1-yard run to knot the score at six with 34 seconds left in the first half.
The Phoenix turned the ball over on their first offensive possession of the second half and Nottoway took advantage by completing a 27-yard pass and getting a 3-yard touchdown run for a 12-6 lead at the 1:50 mark.
The Bobcats took advantage of another turnover to score again later in the stanza to increase the lead to 18-6.
The Mecklenburg offense came alive in the fourth quarter as Amare Jones scored two touchdowns on runs of 30 and 60 yards.
The play that broke the game wide open was an interception by Jamir Roberts that he returned for a 60-yard yard touchdown. Savion Johnson converted a 2-point conversion run to give Mecklenburg its first lead at 20-18 and Jones added the final score in the game.
“We were able to run some misdirection plays,” said Cliborne. “Our execution got better as the game went on. Our defense played really well (in the final quarter).”
Cliborne said he felt his team learned a great deal in the game and they got a big boost from their offensive line in order to make the right adjustments at halftime.
“I was impressed with the information they gave us and we were able to make adjustments,” he said.
The Phoenix will welcome Prince Edward to Baskerville on Wednesday night for their first home game.
The Mecklenburg Middle School team is still part of the Southside Middle School Conference which also consists of Russell, Nottoway and Prince Edward.
