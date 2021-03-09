Johnson Selected as NBA Rising Star

Former Park View High School standout Keldon Johnson’s sensational play with the San Antonio Spurs in his second season in the National Basketball Association has earned him a selection as a 2021 NBA Rising Star.
NBA All-Star Zion Williamson of New Orleans and 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year Ja Morant led the list of 20 players selected by NBA assistant coaches for the 2021 NBA Rising Stars roster which was released last week.
The annual showcase of premier young talent during the NBA All-Star weekend was not played this year due to the limitation of having All-Star events all on one night. To recognize deserving players, the NBA continued the custom of selecting the team which consists of 10 first and second year players from the United States and 10 first and second year players from outside the United States.
Joining Williamson, Morant and Johnson as U. S. team selections were LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Tyler Herro, De’Andre Hunter, Michael Porter, Jr., and James Wiseman.
Players selected for the World team included Precious Achiuwa, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura, RJ Barrett, Facundo Campazzo, Brandon Clarke, Luguentz Dort, Theo Maledon and Mychal Molder.
In selecting the rosters, assistant coaches selected four frontcourt players, four guards and two other players. Voters selected a minimum of three first-year players and three second-year players for each team. The coaches were not permitted to vote on any player from their team. Each of the league’s 30 teams submitted one ballot.
Johnson is having a sensational second-season in the NBA. The 6-6, 220 lb. small forward is averaging 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 29 games played this season. He is shooting 47.2% from the field and 32.6% from the three-point line.
Johnson has San Antonio off to an 18-14 record, which is good for sixth in the NBA Western Conference.
Keldon is the son of Chris and Rochelle Johnson of Brodnax.
