The Park View High School varsity baseball team rebounded from a loss at Windsor HS early last week to top Greensville HS 12-0 on Thursday evening at Dragon Field.
The victory improved the Dragons to 4-6 overall and 3-3 in the Tri-Rivers District.
Park View went right to work in the first inning against the Eagles when Matthew Lynch singled and Austin Jackson and Jaxson Hatcher followed with walks to load the bases. Jaxton Shook and DeAndre Watson drew RBI walks to plate two runs and Jake Brame grounded out to score another run. Lane Kinker and Martin followed with RBI singles and Kwondry Coleman drew a walk. Following a RBI groundout by Lynch, Jackson and Hatcher singled to give the Dragons an 8-0 lead.
Park View added three runs in the third inning when Lynch and Shook singled and Watson and Brame followed with doubles.
The Dragons added its final run in the fourth inning when Meshari Greenly singled and scored on a single by Lynch.
Lynch led the Dragons with three hits in the game while Kinker added two.
Shook picked up the shutout win on the mound, allowing only one hit while striking out nine and walking one. He struck out the side in the top of the fifth to end the game.
Windsor, 7-5
The Dragons fell 7-5 at Windsor HS last Monday evening in their first game back from Spring Break.
Park View got on the scoreboard in the second inning when Hatcher led off with a solo homerun. Shook and Watson followed with walks and Brame laid down a sac bunt to score a run for a 2-0 lead.
Windsor took advantage of three errors to score three runs in the third inning and then added four runs on six errors in the fifth.
The Dragons rallied with two outs in the top of the seventh when Jackson walked, Hatcher singled and Shook reached after being hit by a pitch. Watson singled to drive in two runs but Windsor got the final out on the base paths to seal the win.
Hatcher went 3 for 4 in the game to lead Park View while Kwondrey Coleman, Adam Jones Lynch and Watson all added one hit apiece.
Brame pitched well for Park View but took the loss on the mound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.