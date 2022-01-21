SVCC Tops CIC, 99-86

The Southside Virginia Community College men’s basketball team topped Central International College 99-86 on the road Saturday afternoon.
The win improved SVCC to 4-2 on the season.
The local team jumped out to a 13-6 lead on a trey by Glenn Hawkins at the 13:03 mark of the first half.
A layup by Lanthony Joyner and a rebound and putback by Marquise Petty gave the Panthers a 19-13 lead at the 9:09 mark.
A trey by DeAndre Miles and a big dunk by Nile Atwater extended the SVCC lead to 26-13 at the 8:05 mark.
SVCC went 6 for 6 from the charity stripe over the last two minutes of the first half to take a 40-33 lead to the halftime break.
Tae Holmes knocked down a trey to open the second half as SVCC opened on a 7-2 run to take a 47-35 lead on a dunk by Miles at the 18:40 mark.
A steal and layup by Isaiah Thompson extended the SVCC lead to 57-41 at the 16:08 mark.
Two straight buckets by Holmes and a trey by Thompson gave SVCC an 85-69 lead at the 8:12 mark.
Mammoth dunks by Atwater and Miles down the stretch put the wraps on the victory.
Miles led SVCC with 25 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks while Holmes totaled 23 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Thompson tallied 16 points and four assists while Atwater added 10 points and five rebounds. Joyner finished with nine points and 16 rebounds.
SVCC………40 59 – 99
CIC…………33 56 – 86
SVCC – Hawkins 3, Holmes 23, Petty 6, Miles 25, Thompson 16, Joyner 9, Atwater 10, Sullivan 7.
