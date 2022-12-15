Middle School Roundup; MMS Boys & Girls Win

The Mecklenburg County Middle School boys’ basketball team stayed unbeaten with a pair of wins on the hardwood last week.
The Phoenix topped Wyatt Middle School 38-12 last Wednesday night at home.
MMS opened the game on a 17-2 run in the first quarter and cruised from there to the lopsided victory.
Camari Whitehead, Jeremiah Davis, Jacari Burnette, Raymon Lancaster and Jamir Roberts all scored six points apiece in the win while Corey Crute scored four and Nick Hayes added two.
MMS topped Prince Edward last Monday evening by a 37-28 score.
The Phoenix jumped out to a 19-12 halftime lead and maintained that margin in the second half.
Lancaster led MMS with 12 points while Roberts scored seven and Whitehead, Davis and Burnette added six points apiece.
Girls Earn First Win
The MMS girls’ basketball team notched its first win in program history with a 36-10 victory over visiting Wyatt Middle School in Baskerville last Wednesday night.
Londyn Crenshaw had a big night scoring 22 points to pace MMS while Bradley Evans scored five and Callie Curry and Christy Chavis added two points apiece.
The MMS girls fell 34-16 to Prince Edward on the road last Monday night.
Bradley Evans led the Phoenix with 10 points while Zariyah Jones scored four points and Christy Chavis added two.
