Lady Phoenix Fall in Regionals

A great debut campaign came to an end for the sixth-seeded Mecklenburg County High School girls’ soccer team last Tuesday evening as the local squad fell to third-seeded Jefferson Forrest HS 9-0 in a Class 4, Group A quarterfinal contest.
The win improved Forest to 13-2-2 while Mecklenburg’s season came to an end with a 13-6 record.
The Lady Cavaliers jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first half and then added three goals in the second half.
Lady Phoenix goalie Jekaylah Degree was credited with 21 saves in the loss.
“The girls worked so hard this season.,” said Mecklenburg Coach Joshua Carroll. “They bought into being one program very early on. We emphasized early in the season to give your best and do your best and leave the results up to God. It was great to see the girls bond over old traditions from the old schools. They brought over the “pinky prayer” from Bluestone and all the girls took to it.”
Carroll said he was thankful for the parents, boosters and everyone that helped support the program.
“Our parents really bought into the unity,” he said. “They provided snacks and drinks for all away games. They even took turns providing meals for our home games. Even a local church jumped in to provide a meal. The boosters did the same thing for us.”
