The Mecklenburg All-Stars went 2-2 over the holiday weekend to finish in third place in the Babe Ruth 13-15 year-old District 2 tournament that was played at Dinwiddie Sports Complex.
After winning their first two games over Nottoway and Dinwiddie, Mecklenburg dropped a 13-1 decision to ERGA in a winner’s bracket game on Sunday and then fell 7-4 to Dinwiddie in a loser’s bracket contest on Monday evening. (ERGA captured the tourney title with a 17-0 win over Dinwiddie in the title game.)
Tied with Mecklenburg at 2 going into the third inning, Dinwiddie scored one run in the third inning, one in the fourth and three in the sixth to seal the victory.
Xander Pulley took the loss on the mound for Mecklenburg but pitched well, tossing five innings and allowing two earned runs on seven hits. He struck out six and walked two.
Devin Dunn pitched the final 1.2 innings and did not allow a hit or run while striking out two and walking one.
Jake Smiley went 1 for 2 and scored two runs for Mecklenburg while Pulley went 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs. Dunn had a hit and scored a run while Jayce Parrish scored a run and Austin Wilkerson added a hit.
Mecklenburg could not get the bats going and were no-hit against ERGA in a 13-1 loss in a winner’s bracket contest on Sunday afternoon.
Emporia jumped out to a 9-0 lead in the third inning and then added four in the fifth.
Mecklenburg scored its lone road in the fifth when Smiley walked and scored.
Mecklenburg topped Dinwiddie 7-6 in a thriller in their second game of the tournament on Saturday morning.
Trailing 6-5 going into the seventh, Landon Kidd led off with a single. After two quick outs, Sam Morgan singled and Gage Jones followed with an RBI single. After Walker walked, Ian Watson was hit by a pitch driving in the winning run.
Wilkerson earned the win in relief, tossing two innings and allowing no hits or runs while striking out two and walking two.
Dunn got the start and went 3.2 innings, allowing one earned run on one hit while striking out five and walking four. Evan Hoffer came in to relive Dunn and gave up three earned runs on four hits.
Kidd and Morgan both scored two runs apiece in the victory while Jones, Morgan, Smiley, Hoffer, Dunn and Kidd added one hit apiece.
Mecklenburg topped Nottoway 15-5 in their tourney opener on Thursday evening,
Pulley picked up the win on the hill, tossing five innings and allowing three earned runs on one hit. He struck out nine while walking five. Jones came on to pitch the final frame.
Tyler Harris, Kidd and Dunn all had hits in the win while Wilkerson, Morgan, Davion Crenshaw and Smiley scored two runs apiece. Kidd drove in two runs while Wilkerson, Morgan, Dunn, Smiley and Jones added one RBI apiece.
Brunswick Drops Two
The Brunswick All-Stars fought hard but dropped a pair of games in the tournament, falling 20-11 in an elimination game to Dinwiddie on Saturday afternoon.
Tucker led Brunswick going 3 for 4 at the plate with 3 RBIs in the loss while Talbert and Whitlow both added hits and scored two runs apiece. Garnes and Rainey had a hit and drove in two runs apiece while Moore also scored twice in the game.
Brunswick led 1-0 going into the fourth inning against ERGA in their tourney opener on Thursday evening but Emporia scored three runs in the fourth and eight in the fifth to claim an 11-1 win.
Frederic Pritchett had a hit and scored the lone run for Brunswick in the contest while Irby added a hit.
