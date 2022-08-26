Dr. D Sports: It’s Kickoff Time

For local high-school football fans, Lawrenceville will be the center of the universe on Friday night when Mecklenburg County High School takes the field for its first ever regular season game against Brunswick High School.
Park View and Brunswick were longstanding rivals in the Southside and Tri-Rivers Districts and the opportunity for the two teams to play in the Phoenix first contest makes this a must-attend game.
I expect the stands will be rocking on both sides of the field as the Phoenix and Bulldogs tangle for the first time.
Brunswick coach Darrell Owens said he is looking for a hard-fought battle by both clubs.
“I expect the stadium will be packed and the atmosphere will be fun,” he said.
Park View and Brunswick were not able to play last year due to COVID-19 restrictions which cost both teams several games during the regular season. The Bulldogs did play at Bluestone and topped the Barons 46-0 last season.
Coach Owens said special teams and turnovers were big last year in deciding several outcomes and he expects that to be the case again this season.
“Whoever can handle the atmosphere and get out early will certainly have an advantage,” he said.
Mecklenburg HS coach Kelvin Hutcheson said his team will need to be ready and play up to its potential.
“(Brunswick) will bring their hard hats with them. We are going to have to be fundamentally sound and bring our A game,” he said.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Volleyball Opens Play
After showing promise in scrimmages against Liberty Christian and Gretna last week, the Mecklenburg County HS volleyball team was scheduled to open their regular season at Dan River HS on Tuesday before traveling to Brunswick HS on Thursday for a 5:30 p.m. contest.
The Lady Phoenix are scheduled to play their home opener next Tuesday when they welcome Dinwiddie HS for a non-district contest.
Coach Justin Kirkland said the team battled hard in both scrimmages and played extremely well in the final two games at Gretna last Wednesday.
BA Wins Opener
The Brunswick Academy varsity football team got the season off to a good start last week with a 69-29 win on the road over Northeast Academy. The Vikings will travel to play Pungo Christian Academy in Belhaven, NC on Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.