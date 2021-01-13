Dr D Sports: CC Named to Top 100 List

Former Park View HS standout Odicci Alexander, a redshirt senior at James Madison University, is one of two Lady Dukes softball players recently named to Softball America’s Preseason Top 100.
Alexander checked in at No. 69 on the national list.
Alexander holds a 2.31 ERA on the mound at JMU, the ninth-lowest in program history while averaging 7.16 strikeouts per game which is the fourth best in JMU history. Last season in the opening game of the year, she struck out 12 against No. 17 Texas Tech to tie her career high.
Alexander was also named to the Top 50 Watch List for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Award last year.
Alexander is a two-time NFCA All-American and the 2019 ECAC Co-Player of the Year. Alexander is a three-time NFCA All-Region team member, two-time ECAC First Team, two-time All-CAA First Team, two-time CAA Player of the Year and was named the CAA Rookie of the Year her freshman campaign.
She was named the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Week during her junior season while earning VaSID All-State First Team and Second Team honors twice as a Lady Duke.
Alexander’s teammate Kate Gordon checked in at No. 25 on the Top 100 list, marking her second time while it is Alexander’s third selection.
Gordon holds the school record for career batting average (.421) and slugging percentage (.842). She holds the JMU home run record with a total of fifty.
Gordon is a two-time National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-American and VaSID Player of the Year.
The Lady Dukes are the only team in the Colonial Athletic Association with a student-athlete to receive the preseason recognition.
Alexander added another huge achievement to her resume recently as she earned her B. S. degree in Sport and Recreation Management during the 2020 winter commencement at JMU.
ACC Hoops Heating Up
For ACC basketball lovers, the season should shift into high gear over the next few weeks, assuming teams can keep the COVID-19 virus at bay and play games as scheduled.
Just about every ACC team has had at least two or three contests cancelled or postponed due to the virus.
A check on the number of games each team has played shows this. Through action on Saturday, UNC has played the most total games with 11 while Wake Forest had played the fewest with six.
Most teams in the conference have played eight or nine games.
Teams are required to play at least 14 games this season to be eligible for the NCAA tournament in March.
With many big games to go, Louisville, Virginia and Duke are the three lone unbeaten teams in ACC play thus far with Clemson, Virginia Tech, Pitt and Georgia Tech with just one loss apiece.
I think this is a season where a team that can finish with only two or three losses will have a good chance to capture the regular season crown assuming teams are able to play most of their conference games.
Some of the big games scheduled to be played this week include Duke and Virginia Tech on Tuesday night, Pitt and Syracuse on Saturday, UNC and Florida State on Saturday and Virginia and Clemson on Saturday.
Due to the COVID pandemic however, all games are subject to change and ACC teams will mix and match to get in as many contests as possible.
