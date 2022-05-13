Bulldogs Drop a Pair

The Brunswick High School varsity baseball team dropped a pair of games last week in Tri-Rivers District action but Bulldogs’ coach Darrick Summiel said his young team is continuing to show improvement.
The Bulldogs fell 10-0 at Windsor HS on Thursday afternoon to drop to 1-8 on the campaign.
“The score does not reflect how well I feel that we played,” Summiel said. “Although we had only two hits in the game, we only allowed three hits to Windsor although we did commit four errors.”
Cole Gregory got the start on the mound for Brunswick and pitched well, throwing to contact, Summiel said.
Jaheim Hicks led the defense with five assists, two put outs, and no errors at shortstop while Frederic Pritchett recorded eight putouts at first base with no errors.
Savion Hicks went 1 for 1 with a single for Brunswick in the game while J. Hicks went 1 for 2 with a single and a stolen base.
“We had the bases loaded in the top of the third with only one out but could not score,” Summiel said. “We were aggressive at the plate and did not take many pitches so we saw some growth and some improvement to build upon.”
The Bulldogs fell 21-4 to visiting Park View HS last Tuesday afternoon.
Brunswick scored its four runs in the fourth inning.
Marvinlee Barnes went 1 for 1 with a single and a walk for the Bulldogs while J. Hicks went 1 for 2 with a single, a stolen base, and a run scored.
Savion Hicks also went 1 for 2 with a double and 3 RBI. Kevin Goldsberry, Kenneth Owens Jr., and Kaijuan Roach all scored one run apiece in the contest.
The Bulldogs were scheduled to play host to Surry HS on Tuesday and will travel to Southampton HS on Thursday and Surry on Friday.
