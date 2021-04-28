Lady Dragons Ready to Roll

With two weeks of practice under their belt, Park View High School varsity softball coach Dean Crutchfield said the Lady Dragons are ready to play.
“We are looking pretty good,” said Crutchfield, who has been coaching in the Lady Dragons’ program since 2012 and took over as head coach in 2018. “Our bats are there and we have a good defense and two good pitchers. There are a lot of reasons to be excited.”
Despite having their season cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Crutchfield said almost all of the girls on the team played travel ball during the summer and fall months.
“The girls have been working hard,” he said. “They are excited to play.”
Returnees this season for the Lady Dragons include senior pitcher/infielder Erin Bailey and senior outfielder Elizabeth Powell.
Junior centerfielder Kaylee Coker returns and should be in the conversation for the Tri-Rivers District player of the year award. Junior pitcher Lizzie Wesson also returns to the team. Third baseman Ashlyn Lewis is a new addition to the squad and brings a strong bat and good glove to the lineup.
Carrington Sasser, Jordyn Jackson, Avery Evans, Hannah Powell, Tori Powell and Paige Springer are sophomores who will all be counted on this season.
Freshmen Alex Love and Danasia Sturdivant round out the roster.
Crutchfield said he expects Windsor to again be strong in Tri-Rivers District play. He said he doesn’t know a lot about Southampton coming into the season.
Crutchfield said the Lady Dragons defense should be stout and he looks for big innings from pitchers Erin Bailey and Lizzie Wesson.
“They know how to get batters out,” he said. “With a good defense behind them, that is a recipe for success.”
Crutchfield said the Lady Dragons are looking to be a playoff team.
“We are looking to win some regional games,” he said.
Sarah Fenwick and Lindsey Powell Hardin will serve as assistant coaches this season.
The Lady Dragons opened the season at Windsor HS on Tuesday and will welcome Southampton HS for their home opener on Thursday afternoon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.