Phoenix Season Ends in Regional Quarters

A successful first season came to an end on Friday night as the eighth-seeded Mecklenburg County High School boys’ basketball team fell 87-36 at top-seeded EC Glass in a Class 4, Region D quarterfinal contest.
The win improved Glass to 21-2 on the season while the loss ended an 8-14 campaign for the Phoenix but one that Mecklenburg coach Danny Watkins will use to build on for next year.
Glass went right to work in the contest, jumping out to a 27-14 lead in the opening quarter.
Sayvon Logan led the Phoenix with six points over the first eight minutes while Tomar Logan added five
Derrion Brooks led Mecklenburg with four points in the second quarter while Amonta Farrar added three but EC Glass outscored the Phoenix 22-15 to take a 49-29 lead to the halftime break.
Glass broke the game wide open with a 25-7 run in the third quarter and ended the contest with a 13-0 advantage in the final stanza.
Cameron Hayes, T. Logan and Farrar had the only field goals for Mecklenburg in the second half.
Senior O’Maundre Harris led Glass with 29 points in the game while S. Logan and T. Logan led Mecklenburg with eight points apiece.
EC Glass…………27 22 25 13 - 87
Mecklenburg….….14 15 7 0 – 36
EC Glass – D. Harris 8, Knox 9, Conner 3, O. Harris 29, Gilbert 4, Brestel 4, Wilson 2, Woods 6, Farmer 9, Ball 4, Anderson 3, Arthur 3.
Mecklenburg – Lewis 2, Hayes 3, Logan 8, Ross 2, Brooks 4, Farrar 6, Alexander 3, S. Logan 8.
Tunstall, 85-43
The Phoenix fell 85-43 to top-seeded Tunstall HS in a Piedmont District semifinal contest last Tuesday night at Magna Vista HS.
The Warriors came out blazing on all cylinders and jumped out to a 23-9 lead in the first quarter and outscored Mecklenburg 25-16 in the second stanza to take a 48-25 lead to the halftime break on the way to the lopsided victory.
J. Brown led the Warriors with 20 points on the night while J. Edmonds scored 14 and Z Cobbs added 10.
T. Logan scored 20 points to lead Mecklenburg and was the only player in double figures for the Phoenix.
Tunstall…………23 25 23 12 - 85
Mecklenburg….…9 16 16 1 – 43
Tunstall – Zelinski 3, Morrison 3, Hammock 6, Cobbs 10, Witcher 4, Edmonds 14, Morton 3, Pool 8, C. Zelinski 2, Ladd 8, Brown 20, Higdon 2.
Mecklenburg – Lewis 3, Hayes 2, T. Logan 20, Ross 4, Brooks 6, Farrar 4, McDonald 1, S. Logan 2.
