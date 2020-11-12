Squires top NC Tournament

The Virginia Squires completed the 2020 fall season by winning the NC Winter State Championship held in Henderson, NC. The Squires compiled a record of 16-4 when playing 15u teams and finished second in points competing in NC Game On tournaments. The Squires are grateful for sponsorship from Benchmark Community Bank and Hale's Electrical Service.
