The Mecklenburg County High School varsity football team dropped its fifth straight contest, falling 55-13 to undefeated Amherst HS on Thursday night in Baskerville.
The contest was moved up a day due to the soggy conditions expected from the remnants of Hurricane Ian that moved through the area on Friday.
The victory improved the Lancers to 5-0 on the season while the Phoenix fell to 1-5.
It has been a tough first half of the season for Mecklenburg who captured its program opener with a win over Brunswick before dropping its last five against teams who are a combined 26-3 through the first six weeks of the season. Three of those teams – Central of Lunenburg, Lee County and Amherst – are all undefeated.
The local team has also been hampered by injuries as two-way standout Kratavion Thomas missed his second straight game against Amherst.
This week’s bye seems to be coming at just the right time.
“Being off will help us get healthy and hopefully as a team finish strong the rest of the season,” said Mecklenburg Coach Kelvin Hutcheson. “This past Friday we started well but eventually couldn’t control the game. Our biggest eye opener as a staff is noticing some of the younger guys, freshmen and sophomores, who are stepping up and playing hard. Burdell Haskins has been one of those guys at defensive back with (three interceptions over the past two weeks). We are hoping to finish strong and continue laying a solid foundation.”
The Phoenix got off to a good start in the contest on Thursday as Haskins intercepted the first pass of the game to give possession of the ball to Mecklenburg near midfield.
Tomar Logan hit Alvian Lewis with an 8-yard pass to open the drive and Khiyon Alston picked up six yards on a third down run for a fresh set of downs. Two players later, Logan hit Chase Crabel across the middle of the gridiron and the senior receiver took it to the house for a 34-yard touchdown reception. The PAT by Crabel gave the Phoenix a 7-0 lead at the 9:54 mark of the first quarter.
Amherst took only three plays to answer when Jyshawn Manning broke to the sideline on the way to a 40-yard touchdown run as the PAT knotted the score at seven at the 8:20 mark.
Mecklenburg was unable to get anything going on its next offensive series but a 40-yard punt from Crabel backed up the visitors.
Amherst was not fazed however and three players later, Kenyon Thompson broke outside on his way to a 49-yard touchdown run as the PAT increased the lead to 14-7 at the 6:18 mark.
Mecklenburg got a 37-yard scamper from Logan on its next offensive series to move the ball inside of the Lancers’ 25-yard line but the drive stalled and a fourth down run was stopped by the visitors.
Khalil Hart came up with a sack on second down for Mecklenburg to back Amherst up 9-yards but the visitors earned a fresh set of downs with a 19-yard run before Nic’khale Fleshman broke a tackle on his way to a 49-yard touchdown run and a 20-7 lead with 49 seconds left in the opening quarter.
Burdell Haskins came up with his second interception of the game on the Lancers’ next drive and Mecklenburg took advantage as Logan broke a tackle up the middle and scampered 45-yards for a touchdown to cut the lead to 20-13 at the 7:44 mark.
Amherst answered quickly when Damonte Mosby scored on a short touchdown run as the PAT increased the lead to 26-13 at the 6:48 mark.
A bad snap on a punt attempt by Mecklenburg on its next possession gave Amherst the ball at the Phoenix 24-yard line and the Lancers scored again on a 1-yard touchdown run for a 34-13 lead that the visitors took to the halftime break.
Amherst got a 27-yard touchdown run from Eric West and a 25-yard touchdown catch from JJ Morris to open up a 47-13 lead at the 1:57 mark of the third quarter.
The Lancers added their final score on a 19-yard touchdown run by Mosby at the 6:38 mark of the fourth quarter.
Logan led Mecklenburg with 79 yards rushing on seven carries with a touchdown while completing 3 of 6 passes for 52 yards and a touchdown. Crabel led the Phoenix receiving corps with three grabs for 48 yards and a score.
Mecklenburg will return to action with a road date at Sussex-Central HS on October 14.
Unofficial Statistics
MA
First downs…………………..914
Rushes-yds…………………37-136 33-350
Passes………………………7-16-0 3-6-2
Passing yds………………….85 65
Fumbles-lost………………...2-0 3-1
Penalties-yds……………….11-89 7-85
Punts-avg………………….4-32.2 0-0
M Rushing – Hart 10-20, Team 1-(-9), Alston 6-23, Logan 7-79, Rainey 1-5, A. Baskerville 1-6, B. Haskins 1-(-1), Brooks 3-2, Passing – Price 0-1-0; Logan 3-6-0, 52 yds; Brooks 4-9-0, 32 yds. Receiving – Crabel 3-48, Lewis 2-17, Price 1-10, Harris 1-10.
