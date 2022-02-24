Dr. D Sports: Playoff Time

The regional playoffs are underway and the Brunswick High School boys’ and girls’ teams both picked up wins on Friday night to advance to the 2A second round.
The Brunswick boys cruised past 11th seeded Nandua by a 67-47 margin.
The Bulldogs traveled to play third-seeded Nottoway HS on Tuesday night but results were not available at press time. The winner of that contest will play the winner of Greensville/Amelia on Thursday night.
Top-seeded John Marshall, Bruton, Thomas Jefferson and Prince Edward are the four teams left on the other side of the bracket.
The Brunswick girls meanwhile traveled to do battle with third-seeded Windsor HS on Tuesday in a regional quarterfinal contest after dispatching Randolph-Henry 63-57 in a first round game.
The winner of that contest will face the winner of Greensville/Bluestone on Thursday night.
Top-seeded Poquoson, Bruton, John Marshall and King William are the four teams left on the other side of the bracket.
The Park View boys’ and girls’ basketball teams had to wait until Monday night to play their 3A regional opener.
The third-seeded Dragons’ got all they wanted from 14th-seeded I. C. Norcom HS but hung on for a 56-53 victory and will play host to a regional quarterfinal contest on Wednesday night against 11th-seeded New Kent HS which upset sixth-seeded Tabb 74-63 on Monday night.
Petersburg and Hopewell are the top two seeds for the boys 3A region.
The eighth-seeded Park View girls meanwhile played hard but saw their season come to an end following a 52-46 loss to ninth-seeded Booker T. Washington HS on Monday night.
Great District Tournament
The Tri-Rivers District tournament wrapped up last Tuesday night in Emporia as the Greensville HS girls topped second-seeded Windsor HS 54-51 in the title game while the top-seeded Greensville boys edged second-seeded Brunswick by a 63-53 margin.
Both games were highly competitive and it was nice to see the stands full and some great action on the court after most district teams were not able to play last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
