PV Teams Cruise on Monday

The Park View High School varsity baseball team jumped out to an 16-0 lead in the second inning and cruised past Brunswick HS 20-0 on Monday afternoon at Dragon Field.
The Dragons (8-7, 7-3) added one run in the third and three in the fourth as pitchers Jake Brame and DeAndre Watson combinded on the mound for the 2-hit shutout victory.
Marvinlee Barnes and Frederic Prichett had Brunswick’s only two hits in the game.
Jaxson Hather and Watson recorded three hits and scored three runs in the game for Park View while Matthew Lynch totaled two hits and scored three runs. Isaac Walton, Jaxton Shook and Austin Jackson ripped two hits and scored two runs apiece.
Lane Kinker, Kwondrey Coleman and Brame tallied one hit and scored one run apiece. Meshari Greenly and Lander Hendrick also scored a run in the game for the Dragons while Austin Burton added a hit and Tyler Bishop added an RBI.
Lady Dragons Capture Two
The Park View varsity softball team meanwhile won both games of a doubleheader against Brunswick on Monday evening.
The Lady Dragons (11-5, 9-1) topped Brunswick 10-0 in the first game of the day as Alex Love fired a 1-hitter over three innings, striking out five and allowing only one hit to Jadamichelle Bruce.
Park View scored five runs in the first inning and five in the second in the shortened game.
Carrington Sasser and Love both had hits in the game while Jordyn Jackson, Ashlyn Lewis, Avery Evans and Paige Springer scored two runs apiece and Kaylee Coker and Tori Powell scored one run apiece.
The Lady Dragons captured the nightcap by an 11-0 margin by scoring 10 runs in the first and one in the second.
Coker hit a homerun and totaled two hits, 2 RBI and two runs scored in the game while Avery Evans recorded an inside-the-park homerun and scored two runs with an RBI.
Jordyn Maclin, Sasser, Lewis and Jackson also had hits in the game while Powell scored twice.
