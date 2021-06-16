Dr. D Sports: CC Signs Pro Contract

It has been more than a week since local star Odicci “CC” Alexander and the James Madison University softball team were eliminated from the NCAA Women’s College World Series in the semifinals, but the excitement and memories from their incredible run are still being celebrated far and wide.
Alexander was back in town this past weekend visiting family and friends and taking a bit of a break before her next journey begins.
It was announced on Sunday that CC has signed her first pro contract with the USSSA Pride of the National Pro Fast Pitch League where she will be reunited with former JMU teammate Megan Goode who is in her third season with The Pride.
The Women’s College World Series came to an end last Thursday afternoon when No. 1 Oklahoma, the team Alexander and the unseeded Lady Dukes topped in the tournament opener to shock the softball world, downed Florida State 5-1 to win the program’s fifth national championship.
Oklahoma pitcher Giselle Juarez threw her second consecutive complete game in the title contest and was named the Most Outstanding Player.
She joined Alexander and Kate Gordon from JMU on the All-Tournament team along with Jocelyn Alo, Nicole Mendes, Tiare Jennings, Kinzie Hansen and Mackenzie Donihoo from Oklahoma; Montana Fouts and Bailey Hemphilll from Alabama; and Kaley Mudge and Kathryn Sandercock from Florida State.
It was great to see the warm welcome the JMU team received on their return to Harrisonburg last week as hundreds of fans turned out to show support for Alexander and the team that stole America’s heart during their sensational run.
Two of my favorite headlines for our local star during her sensational World Series run was the “Odyssey of Odicci” and “Odicci Alexander Leaves 2021 WCWS as Baller and Legend.”
With CC’s collegiate career complete, let’s take a look of some of her many accomplishments over her five years at JMU.
Her incredible play in the World Series was the icing on the cake for Alexander as she won six games in the tournament, pitching 64.2 of JMU’s 72 innings.
It is still unbelievable to me that Alexander threw 1,057 pitches in the NCAA tournament.
Alexander finished her fantastic 2021 season with an 18-3 record and a 1.71 ERA. She pitched 143.2 innings striking out 204 while only allowing 80 hits and 35 earned runs. She also threw 16 complete games and earned one save. Alexander batted .317 on the campaign in 29 games with two homeruns and 12 RBI.
She finished with a career 2.13 ERA with 55 complete games in 101 starts and an overall 81-18 record. She also recorded 709 strikeouts over 635 1/3 innings.
Alexander hit .338 in her collegiate career with 39 homeruns.
Her career college awards are lengthy and include being named the CAA Rookie of the Year, the CAA Player of the Year in her sophomore and junior years and the CAA Pitcher of the Year this season as well as being named a NFCA Second Team All-American.
My favorite tweet about CC came from Atlanta Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones. After JMU was eliminated and the large pro-Oklahoma crowd gave Alexander a standing ovation when she left the circle, he wrote, “Love this. It’s what sports are all about. It’s about a badass softball player getting her props as she leaves the field. I’m so proud to stand and applaud Odicci Alexander! Congrats on an outstanding career!”
We all wish CC the best as she begins her professional career!
