After losing their second game in the Dixie Boys Baseball 14u World Series 1-0 to Texas on an error, the Louisiana state champions from JRPD West, roared back to win five straight contests including topping Columbus County, North Carolina 8-1 last Wednesday morning in the winner-take-all championship game.
The loss was a tough pill for North Carolina to swallow after they won their first five games before falling to Louisiana twice in the championship round including a 6-2 defeat the night before.
Louisiana came into Wednesday morning riding some serious momentum and continued that by jumping out to a 5-1 lead in the second inning.
Louisiana scored one run in the fifth inning and two in the top of the seventh to seal the victory. Louisiana outhit North Carolina 7-4 in the title game and played solid defense committing only one error while North Carolina committed four.
Adrian Lambourg pitched two innings for JRPD West, striking out three and walking only one while Paxton Schieffler came in and threw five innings allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out five and walking two.
Lambourg added a hit, scored a run, and drove in a run while walking twice and Blaise Tingstrom drove in a run and scored one.
Hunter Williams and Peyton Matherne had a hit and scored a run while Nelson Carter had a hit and drove in a run. Chase Termine also added a hit and scored a run while Gisovanni Pastrana added a hit and Schieffler scored a run.
