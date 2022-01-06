Dr. D Sports: Back at It

Happy New Year!
The local high-school hoops season will heat up again this week as two of our local teams get back into the thick of Tri-Rivers District play.
The Park View HS boys and girls’ teams have a big first week back as they welcome Windsor HS to South Hill on Wednesday night and play host to Greensville County in a huge matchup on Thursday night. The two PV teams will travel to Franklin HS on Friday night to wrap up the week.
The Brunswick High School boys’ basketball team played three games over the Christmas break against some good competition in the Tri-City Holiday Classic. The Bulldogs fell 67-58 to Prince George HS in the opener last Tuesday evening before falling 76-59 to Petersburg HS in the middle game. The Bulldogs fell 82-46 to Dinwiddie HS on Thursday in the seventh-place game.
The Brunswick boys and girls’ teams will travel to Sussex-Central HS on Wednesday evening before welcoming Southampton HS to Lawrenceville on Friday night. The Brunswick boys will play George Wythe HS on Saturday in a showcase event at Petersburg HS.
A Tough Bowl Season for ACC Teams
I always look forward to the college football bowl games over the holidays and typically enjoy rooting for our state and local teams.
The ACC had 10 teams qualify for bowls but overall, had a tough go of it.
The COVID-19 pandemic once again played a role as Virginia, Boston College, and Miami all had to pull out of their scheduled bowl games due to positive COVID tests and contact tracing. N. C State was very upset after traveling to San Diego and then watching UCLA pull out of their bowl on the day of the game due to COVID issues.
Virginia Tech had seven starters missing for various reasons in the Pinstripe Bowl against Maryland and were hammered by a 54-10 victory while Louisville fell 31-28 to Air Force in the First Responder Bowl.
The losses continued to mount for the ACC as North Carolina could not rally late and fell 38-21 to South Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Pitt fell 31-21 to Michigan State in the Peach Bowl and Notre Dame fell 37-35 to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Fortunately, two ACC teams were able to post victories. Clemson had an off-year based on their standards but picked up a 20-13 win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl while Wake Forest beat Rutgers 38-10 in the Gator Bowl. Hats off to Rutgers who agreed to fill in for Texas A&M which had to pull out of the contest. The Scarlet Knights only had two practices at home after Christmas before traveling to Florida for the game.
