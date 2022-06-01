Dr. D Sports: The Final Game

I could not help but think about how the final Dragons’ baseball game played in Park View High School history on Thursday evening was like so many other contests that have been played at Dragon Field over the past 67 years.
Both teams gave everything they had, there were a number of very good plays made by both teams and a big hit late in the contest ultimately decided the game.
While Park View came up on the short end of a 3-2 loss to York High School in the 3A regional contest, they certainly have nothing to hang their heads about.
This year’s squad was a young team led by first-year Coach Todd Seate and the Dragons started three or four freshmen every game.
After a slow start to the season, the Dragons continuously improved throughout the campaign and ended the regular season on an eight-game winning streak.
Park View got off to a great start in the playoff game as Jaxton Shook pitched well on the mound and drove in the first run of the night and things looked good when the Dragons’ opened up a 2-0 lead in the third inning.
York, which had struggled to score runs this season in the tough Bay Rivers District, however took advantage of its opportunities and found just enough offense down the stretch to eke out the 3-2 victory.
Park View will certainly miss departing seniors Jaxson Hatcher, Austin Jackson, Lane Kinker and Lander Hendrick but the returning Dragons’ players will join with the players from Bluestone HS next year at the new consolidated Mecklenburg County HS and I think the future for the new program certainly looks bright!
All-State Honors
The Brunswick Academy varsity baseball team recently had several players named to the VISAA All-State team.
BA’s Harrison Harper and Trey Mitchell were named to the First team while Jackson Smiley was named to the second team.
Tyler Turman of Kenston Forest School was also named to the All-State first team while Ryan Whitehead was named to the second team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.