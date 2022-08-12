Reese Captures 19th SHCC Title

South Hill businessman Bryant Reese captured his 19th Club Championship title over the weekend by shooting a 4-under par, two-day 138 total at South Hill Country Club.
Reese shot even par 71 on Saturday and followed that up with a 4-under par 67 on Sunday.
Chris Bailey shot rounds of 71-68 – 139 to finish second in the Championship flight while Randy Whitlow (71-70 – 141) and Hogan Whitlow (67-74 – 141) tied for third. Hogan Whitlow captured medalist honors with a 4-under par 67 on Saturday.
Copeland Rusterholtz captured the First Flight with rounds of 74-66 – 140 while Jacob Berryman (72-71 – 143) finished second and Chris Thompson (72-73 – 145) finished third.
Darrell Walker captured the Second Flight with rounds of 78-73 – 151 while John Legg (77-74 – 151) finished second and Pat Sasser (79-73 – 152) won third.
Andy Walker captured the Third Flight with rounds of 80-70 – 150 while Robert Smith (80-82 – 162) finished second and Keith Carter (83-80 – 163) won third place.
C. B. Matthews captured the Senior Championship Flight with rounds of 72-73 for a 145 total while Jimmy Mumford (77-75- 152) finished second and Eddie Crowder (73-79 – 152) finished third.
C. W. Gee shot rounds of 82-76 – 158 to capture the Senior First Flight while Wayne Gee (83-82 – 165) finished second and Johnny Hightower (83-83 – 166) was third.
