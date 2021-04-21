South Hill Baseball off to a great start

2021 has started as a great year for South Hill Baseball… It’s hard to believe that just a few months ago we didn’t know if we would be playing baseball at all this year. We have almost 250 playing this year… the largest in almost fifteen years at Parker Park. There are 85 4,5-, and 6-year-olds playing who over the next few years become large groups of teams at every age level. It’s been a whirlwind and it may not look like years past but what IS the same is the excitement and spark that shines through in the eyes of our players. I’ve seen it these past few weeks at the fields as the players returned for their practices and first games. It’s been great seeing all the happy players, coaches, umpires, and families out at the ballpark! We are so excited to welcome our baseball community back to the fields and are one big South Hill Baseball family! It’s wonderful to see things getting back to normal again, but just a reminder we’re still asking everyone to social distance and wear their masks as we are committed to keeping everyone safe. Games kicked off the week of April 12th. and Opening Ceremonies on that Friday night and all-day Saturday with games and fun. A big thank you to our South Hill law enforcement, rescue squad, and fire department for being there to show the kids all the equipment and for their dedication to the community. Checkout all the photos of Opening Ceremonies at southhillbaseball.org.
