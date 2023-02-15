Lady Phoenix Fall at Halifax in Quarterfinals

The fifth-seeded Mecklenburg County High School varsity girls basketball team put up a valiant fight and went to the final quarter tied with fourth-seeded Halifax County before falling 62-55 on Friday night in a Piedmont District tournament quarterfinal contest.
The loss dropped the Lady Phoenix to 8-14 on the season. (Mecklenburg was awarded a win against Bassett from an earlier regular season game after the Lady Bengals played with an ineligible player which allowed the first-year team to finish with a 5-7 district record and earn the fifth-seed for the district tournament.)
Mecklenburg was on the bubble and had to await Tuesday’s regional pairings to see if they earned a spot in the Class 4, Region D tournament which gets underway on Friday night.
Halifax jumped out to a 14-11 lead in the first quarter on Friday as Jordyn Maclin kept the local team close with seven points including two treys.
Both teams scored 17 points in the second stanza as the Lady Phoenix were led by five points from Maclin and four from Daniya White. Halifax took a 31-28 lead to the halftime break.
Mecklenburg tied the game in the third quarter by outscoring Halifax 17-14 behind eight points from Maclin.
Halifax sealed the victory with a 17-10 run in the final quarter behind five points from Jadyn Harlow and Shamya Hankins.
Hankins led Halifax with 23 points in the game while Harlow added 19.
Maclin led Mecklenburg with 24 points while Daniya White added 10.
Halifax hit 18 of 43 from the charity stripe in the game while Mecklenburg connected on 5 of 15.
Halifax…………...14 17 14 17 - 62
Mecklenburg…..…11 17 17 10 – 55
Halifax – Claiborne 10, Hankins 23, Powell 1, Chaney 7, Harlow 19, Morton 2.
Mecklenburg – Boswell 3, Janson 5, Dixon 7, Maclin 24, Tucker 6, Dan. White 10.
