Dr D Sports: Hokies Capture Cup

The Virginia Tech football team improved to 20-2 in the last 22 meetings with the University of Virginia by topping the Cavaliers 33-15 on Saturday night in Blacksburg in the annual Commonwealth Cup clash.
The Hokies had a 15-game winning streak snapped in Charlottesville last year when the Cavaliers claimed a 39-30 victory but started a new streak by scoring early and often and taking a commanding 27-7 lead to the halftime break on the way to the lopsided victory.
UVA came into the game on a four-game winning streak while Tech had lost four in a row but it was all Hokies after a huge second quarter opened up a commanding lead.
The victory improved Virginia Tech to 5-6 on the season and with the NCAA waiving bowl eligibility requirements could help the Hokies keep their 27-year bowl streak alive should they decide to accept a bid.
UVA fell to 5-5 with the loss and decided to decline a bowl invitation after a long season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
VHSL Reverses Mask Order
The Virginia High School League (VHSL) issued a press release last week clarifying the impact on VHSL sports following Governor Ralph Northam’s updated statewide measures.
“During times of substantial COVID-19 activity the VDH strongly advises athletes to wear masks at all times during group training, competition, and on the sidelines,” the release said. “There is strong evidence to show that mask use prevents the spread of COVID-19. We also know that participating in sports has both physical and psychological health benefits. Risks from the virus can be decreased if athletes, coaches, officials, and spectators follow public health guidelines. Additionally, if wearing a mask makes participation in sports difficult, it is advisable not to participate in sports at this time.”
“With the support of the Governor’s office and our VHSL Sports Medicine Advisory Committee (SMAC), the VHSL is requiring each school to follow the recommendations of the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP),” said VHSL Executive Director, Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun.
On Monday, the VHSL reversed the mask mandate saying that EO 72 when issued stated that the face coverings requirement “does not apply to….individuals exercising or using exercise equipment.”
“VHSL apologizes for any confusion created by its original release,” said Haun. “We ask the public to understand that it is the first mission of VHSL to make sure that athletics are conducted in a safe and healthy environment, and it was that desire that motivated the original decision.”
The release also said that each school may continue to exercise its discretion and judgment as to safety steps within its programs as it pertains to face coverings.
The VHSL said it will also comply with the Executive Order 72 for capacity limits. For sports played indoors, spectators must be limited to 25 persons per field (indoor courts). For sports played outdoors, spectators are limited to two guests per player. The total number of spectators cannot exceed 30 percent of the occupancy load of the certificate of occupancy for the venue.
As of December 8, a total of 38 high-schools across the state have opted not to participate in winter sports this season including local schools Park View, Bluestone, Brunswick, Greensville and Central of Lunenburg.
