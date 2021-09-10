Jaheim Hicks took the opening kickoff back for an 80-yard touchdown and the Brunswick High School varsity football team never looked back in picking up a 46-0 win over Bluestone HS in Skipwith on Friday night.
The loss dropped the young Barons to 0-2 on the season.
Hicks had a huge game for Brunswick scoring three touchdowns on a pass reception, a kickoff return and a punt return. He totaled 206 all-purpose yards in the win.
Brunswick quarterback Troy Duncan also had a big game completing 4 of 6 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns.
Brunswick coach Darrell Owens said his young players showed their youthfulness with some mistakes especially on defense early in the contest.
“I thought our youth showed early,” said Owens. “Our veterans though showed their experience. Our quarterback played well and Hicks helped set the tone early. Overall, I was pleased with their effort.”
After Hicks exciting return to open the game, the Barons put together one of their best drives of the night on their first offensive possession and picked up three first downs, moving the ball from their 45-yard line down to the Brunswick 17-yard line before the drive ended with an incomplete pass on fourth down
The Bulldogs scored on their second possession of the game when Duncan hit Hicks with a pass over the middle that went for a 76-yard touchdown. A 2-point conversion run by Zyear Puryear gave Brunswick a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
After forcing Bluestone to three and out on their next series, Hicks scored his third touchdown of the night by taking the ensuing punt and returning it 50-yards for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion run by Puryear gave the Bulldogs a 22-0 lead at the 8:30 mark of the second quarter.
The Bulldogs stopped Bluestone on fourth-and-12 at their 38-yard line late in the first half. After a 25-yard pass completion from Duncan to Jakel Edmonds the senior quarterback hit Aaron Moore with an 8-yard touchdown pass with two seconds left in the first half. The 2-point conversion run by Puryear gave Brunswick a 30-0 lead at the halftime break.
Using a running clock in the second half, Brunswick struck again early in the third quarter. Duncan rumbled for 25-yards on a quarterback keeper to move into the Bluestone redzone but had to leave the game after cramping up on the play. Three plays later, Puryear scored on a 21-yard touchdown run. A 2-point conversion pass from Jayden Tucker to Darious Callis extended the Bulldogs lead to 38-0.
Brunswick went to the run attack on their next drive as Deonte Allen picked up 16-yards on a nice run and Puryear added 17-yards on a nice cut to the outside. Two plays later, Deonte Allen scored on a 14-yard touchdown run. A 2-point conversion run by Tucker gave the Bulldogs a 46-0 lead. Both team substituted liberally for the remainder of the contest.
Allen led the Brunswick rushing attack with 35 yards on four carries with a touchdown while Puryear added 32 yards on four carries with a touchdown.
Dravion Nelson led Bluestone with 43 yards rushing while Zacchaeus Gooch added 41 yards on 10 carries.
At Home
The Bulldogs will welcome Central of Luneburg HS for a big non-district contest on Friday night in Lawrenceville.
“We will need to be better against Lunenburg,” said Owens.
Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.
Unofficial Statistics
BRBL
First downs……………………7 4
Rushes-yds………………,,,.13-110 35-85
Passes……………………….4-6-0 0-1-0
Passing yds…………………..112 0
Fumbles-lost…………………0-0 4-0
Penalties-yds………………...6-35 7-55
Punts-avg…………………….0-0 1.24.0
Brunswick Rushing – Puryear 4-32, Duncan 2-27, Allen 4-35, Tucker 1-0, Ricks 1-11, Owen 1-3, Smith 1-2. Passing – Duncan, 4-6-0, 112 yds. Receiving – Hicks 1-76, Moore 2-11, Edmonds 1-25.
