The Mecklenburg Middle School football team battled to the end in front of a big crowd last Wednesday night but came up just short, falling 13-12 in overtime to Nottoway in the school’s first homecoming game in Baskerville.
The loss dropped the Phoenix to 4-1 on the season.
“It was a tough one,” MMS coach Bruce Cliborne said of the close loss. “The game could have gone either way.”
Cliborne said his team had to overcome the excitement of homecoming with a number of players involved during the halftime festivities.
“They did that and gave themselves a chance to win,” he said. “I think we made a lot of gains in the loss.”
While many MMS fans felt the Nottoway touchdown in overtime was actually a fumble before the runner crossed the goal line, it was not ruled that way on the field.
“Life is not always fair,” said Cliborne. “I told the kids you have to overcome that.”
Nottoway received the opening kickoff and Mecklenburg linebacker J’antre King set the tone on the first play from scrimmage with a hard hit for a 7-yard loss.
The drive stalled and a loose ball was recovered by Mecklenburg on fourth down near midfield.
The Phoenix also were unable to get anything going on their first offensive possession and were stopped on fourth-and-3.
Mecklenburg came up with a sack on Nottoway’s next offensive possession forcing a punt and the first quarter ended scoreless.
Mecklenburg got on the scoreboard late in the second quarter after Savion Johnson ripped off runs of 13 and 20-yards to move the Phoenix near midfield. Jamir Roberts, who was named the 8th grade Homecoming King at halftime, ripped a Nicholas Hayes pass away from two Nottoway defenders and outran them for a 56-yard touchdown grab with 25 seconds left in the first half. Nottoway stuffed Mecklenburg’s 2-point conversion run attempt.
Nottoway got a big kickoff return to move to the Phoenix 39-yared line but King recorded a second sack on second down as Mecklenburg took a 6-0 lead to the halftime break.
Nottoway was able to knot the score on their first possession in the second half when the halfback broke a run up the middle for a 67-yard touchdown. Mecklenburg was able to stuff the 2-point conversion attempt to leave the score tied at 6-6 at the 2:51 mark of the third quarter.
Nottoway drove to the Mecklenburg 10-yard line late in the fourth quarter but Semane Boswell came up with a shoestring tackle to thwart a possible touchdown run and then Jaemahj Haskins came up with an interception to halt the drive and send the game to overtime.
Mecklenburg got the ball first in overtime and on second down Hayes hooked up with Roberts on their second touchdown connection of the game. Nottoway was able to come up with a stop on the conversion attempt however.
Nottoway then had their chance on offense and scored on second and goal from the 7-yard line when the ballcarrier was ruled to have crossed the goal plane before the fumble occurred. The Nottoway fullback ran in a 2-point conversion run to seal a 13-12 victory.
Mecklenburg will look to get back on track when they travel to Russell Middle School on Wednesday night.
