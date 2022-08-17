The Mecklenburg County High School varsity golf team finished fourth in a Piedmont District match last Tuesday afternoon at Tuscarora Country Club in Danville.
Halifax captured the 18-hole match with a team score of 325, followed by Magna Vista (342), Patrick County (348), Mecklenburg (350), George Washington-Danville (407) and Tunstall (411). Martinsville and Bassett did not field enough golfers to register a team score.
The medalist for the match was Magna Vista’s Patrick McCrickard with a score of 78.
Taylor Seamans led Mecklenburg by carding an 82. Cameron Shriver and Jackson Allgood each shot 88, and Barrett Digh came in at 92. Ellett Love (102) and Slate George (105) also participated in the match.
The Phoenix were scheduled to participate in a district varsity match at Green’s Folly Golf Course in South Boston on Monday afternoon.
JV Golfers Compete
The Mecklenburg County High School JV golf team took the course for the first time last Monday afternoon at Green’s Folly Golf Course in South Boston.
The Phoenix shot 207 as a team during the nine-hole match to finish behind host Halifax, which carded a team score of 184.
The medalist for the match was Halifax’s Sidney Hughes, who shot 45.
Ellett Love led Mecklenburg with a 48, while Slate George finished one shot back at 49. Eli Walker and Maddox Sasser each shot 55 to round out the scoring for the Phoenix. Thomas Elliott (59) and Greyson Arnold (61) also participated in the match for Mecklenburg.
The JV golfers were scheduled to play at Kinderton Country Club in Clarksville on Tuesday afternoon.
