The Mecklenburg All-Stars played some very good baseball over the weekend to earn a Top 6 finish after going 2-2 in the Dixie Baseball Pre-Majors World Series in Sterlington, Louisiana.
The local team was eliminated from World Series play after falling 4-0 to Hot Springs, Arkansas on Monday afternoon.
Hot Spring jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning and then added two more runs in the fifth inning.
Mecklenburg had base runners in five of the seven innings but could not cash in. Their best opportunity to score came in the fourth inning when Alex Townsend led off with a single and Trey Mitchell reached on a one out walk. The Hot Springs pitcher battled back to get two pop outs to get out of the jam.
Harrison Harper, Cody Hoffer, Jon Lewis Temple, Tyler Turman and Townsend all had hits for Mecklenburg in the game.
Trey Mitchell got the start and pitched well for Mecklenburg and got some great support from his defense. Catcher Matthew Woyer threw out a runner at third and caught another in a rundown between first and second.
Nick Reed came on and pitched the final two innings, striking out two and allowing two hits.
Mecklenburg, 15-1
The local team walloped Winnsboro, Louisiana 15-1 via the slaughter rule in an elimination game on Sunday afternoon.
Mecklenburg took advantage of two walks, singles by Turman, Hoffer and Woyer, doubles by Jackson Smiley and Harrison Harper and a homerun by Trey Mitchell to jump out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning.
Mecklenburg added two runs in the second, one in the third and five in the fourth.
Turman picked up the win on the mound, tossing four innings and allowing one earned run on three hits.
Hoffer had three hits and scored two runs for Mecklenburg while Smiley and Turman had two hits and scored two runs. Mitchell and Harper had one hit and scored two runs while Townsend and Woyer had one hit and scored a run. Camrin Morton walked three times and scored three runs and Temple added a hit in the victory.
Duplin (NC), 5-2
Mecklenburg fell into the loser’s bracket after a tough 5-2 defeat to Duplin County, North Carolina on Saturday evening.
Jackson Gause, a lanky lefty with a big curve ball was able to keep the local team off balance most of the game. He threw six innings and allowed only one run on five hits while striking out 11.
Duplin jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when Andrew Pender led off with a walk and scored on a double by Chase Pierce.
Duplin scored two runs in the fourth inning on a walk and three singles. The North Carolina team scored two more runs in the fifth on three singles and a walk.
Mecklenburg got on the scoreboard in the fourth inning when Colby Elliott singled and scored on a RBI single by Hoffer.
In the bottom of the sixth, Temple and Elliott led off the inning with walks and Townsend singled to load the bases. Gause fought back to strikeout the next two batters and got a pop out to get out of the jam.
Peacock came on for North Carolina in the seventh inning and got two flyouts to start the inning but Smiley reached on an infield single and Temple ripped a triple to cut the lead to 5-2. Elliott reached after being hit by a pitch but Peacock got a called strikeout to end the game.
Smiley, Chase Edwards and Turman pitched well in the game for Mecklenburg.
Turman, Smiley, Temple, Elliott, Townsend, Hoffer and Mitchell all had one hit apiece in the contest.
Mecklenburg, 12-10
Mecklenburg captured a 12-10 thriller in a slugfest over Monroe, Louisiana in their World Series opener on Friday evening.
Trailing by two runs going into the bottom of the sixth, Temple and Elliott drew walks and Townsend followed with a double down the leftfield line to score both baserunners and tie the score at 10. After Hoffer walked, Mitchell doubled to drive in both baserunners for the final runs of the contest.
Townsend had three hits and scored two runs to lead Mecklenburg in the victory while Temple and Hoffer had a hit and scored two runs apiece and Woyer had two hits and scored a run. Turman, Mitchell, Smiley and Harper had one hit and scored a run while Elliott also scored a run in the victory.
Edwards picked up the win in relief while Townsend earned the save. Mitchell got the start on the mound and Reed also pitched well in relief in the victory.
