Dr. D Sports: COVID Affects VA Teams in Big Dance

You had to figure COVID-19 was going to play a role in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament that opened play on Thursday and it certainly didn’t take long for it to rear its head.
The University of Virginia, the regular season ACC champions, was one with a big question mark coming into the tournament after the team had to stay at home and quarantine for a week following a positive test in the ACC tournament quarterfinals. The Cavs were not able to practice for nine days and could only meet by Zoom for scouting reports before flying into Indy on Friday following their only practice, the day before their contest against Ohio.
In the end, I thought that was a big factor as the Cavs appeared sluggish in the second half and Ohio pulled the upset with a 62-58 victory.
UVA was not the only team from the Commonwealth affected by COVID at the Big Dance.
Virginia Commonwealth University had several team members test positive leading up to their contest on Saturday evening and the NCAA announced the game would not be played, handing Oregon a free pass to the second round.
“We’ve been tested every day for the past three weeks, but within the past 48 hours we’re received multiple positive tests,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said in a statement released on Saturday. “We are devastated for our players and coaches.”
The team had been in the bubble in Indy since playing in the Atlantic 10 tournament championship game on Sunday.
It was a stark reminder that sports are certainly not immune as the country continues the fight against the virus.
As always, it was fun following all of the games over the weekend in the two first rounds of plays.
My bracket started looking bad pretty quickly when No. 15 Oral Roberts took down No. 2 Ohio State 75-72 on Friday afternoon.
Things continued to get worse when No. 13 North Texas knocked off No. 4 Purdue by a 78-69 score and then No. 14 Abilene Christian upset No. 3 Texas 53-52 late on Saturday.
The ACC had a tough day on Friday going 1-4 as Syracuse was the only team to garner a win while North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Clemson were sent home.
Things were not much better for the ACC on Saturday as Florida State was the only team to post a win since Virginia loss.
Keldon Has Big Game
Former Park View HS start Keldon Johnson’s sophomore season in the NBA continues to get better and better as he scored 23 points and pulled down a career-high 21 rebounds in the San Antonio Spurs’ 116-110 win over Cleveland on Friday night.
The win improved the Spurs to 22-16 on the season.
The 21-year-old Brodnax native was recently named as a NBA Rising Star.
Seward Named ODAC POW
Former Brunswick HS track standout Aniya Seward, a freshman at the University of Lynchburg, was recently named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference women's field athlete of the week, the conference announced last Tuesday afternoon.
Seward, an Ebony native, set a new program record in the women's triple jump on Saturday afternoon at the Lynchburg Hornet Open with a 38 '4.75" and came away with the victory in the event. The freshman's jump is the top mark in all of NCAA Division III.
Seward's jump broke the previous record set by Amy Edwards in 1996, Lynchburg's oldest women's outdoor track & field record. Seward also had a standout performance in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing second in the event in 15.01 seconds, a time that ranks third on the program's all-time leaderboard.
PV Baseball Fundraiser
Southside Cornhole is hosting a tournament on March 27 to benefit the Park View High School baseball team.
The blind draw is $20 and the team fee is $40 as 75% of the entry fee will be paid out.
The money raised will be donated to help with the purchase of the Dragons’ players “soft packs” which consist of two dry-fit shirts, a pair of shorts, and a hat.
Doors will open at 11:00 a.m. and bags will fly for the Blind Draw at noon.
The event will be held at Gary’s Place in Lawrenceville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.