Coming off of a two-week break due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the program, the Park View High School varsity football team stayed close with Greensville HS for a half before the Eagles pulled away in the final two quarters for a 28-7 win on Friday night in Emporia.
The victory improved the Eagles to 2-2 overall and 2-0 in the Tri-Rivers District while the Dragons felt o 1-3 overall and 0-1 in the district.
The first quarter was a grind as both teams struggled to move the ball.
Park View put together the first sustained drive of the night midway through the opening period when an 11-yard scamper by Tomar Logan moved the ball to midfield. The Dragons advanced to the Greensville 30-yard line but the drive stalled and the Eagles came up with a stop on fourth down.
The Eagles forced their first turnover of the night two minutes later when Greensville’s Christopher Rodgers recovered a fumble.
Eagles’ quarterback Jayden White picked up 19-yards on a run and then hit Kendel Blue with a 13-yard pass to move into the Park View redzone.
Two plays later, White hooked up with Xzavion Walton in the corner of the endzone for a 15-yard touchdown and a 6-0 lead at the 8:36 mark of the second quarter.
Park View came back with their best drive of the night as three straight runs by Logan allowed the Dragons to pick up two first downs and then Ta’marion Thomas took a handoff and broke outside for an 11-yard touchdown run. The PAT by Jahir Magan-Vargas gave the Dragons a 7-6 lead at the 6:22 mark of the second quarter.
The Dragons went for it on fourth and long on their next offensive series but Greensville came up with a stop to take over at the Park View 42-yard line.
A 32-yard run by White gave them a first down inside of the redzone and White hooked up with Walton on his second touchdown throw of the night, this one coming on an 11-yard pass to give Greensville a 12-7 lead that they took to the halftime break.
The Eagles received the second half kickoff and went back to work as a 29-yard pass from White to Walton helped set up Blue’s 5-yard touchdown run. White hit Isaac Parker with a 2-point conversion pass and Greensville opened up a 20-7 lead at the 8:45 mark of the third quarter.
Greensville scored again later in the quarter on a 7-yard touchdown run by White as a 2-point conversion run extended the Eagles lead to 28-7 at the 1:42 mark of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was much like the opening quarter with both teams struggling to effectively move the ball as Greensville was content to take a knee on their final series and run the clock out on the victory.
Homecoming Friday
It will be a busy week for the Park View football team with two games scheduled.
The Dragons played host to Franklin HS on Tuesday night for a makeup contest and will welcome Sussex-Central on Friday night for homecoming at Dragon Field.
Unofficial Statistics
PVG
First downs…………………..911
Rushes-yds………………,,48-73 27-143
Passes……………………...5-9-0 10-23-0
Passing yds…………….……4897
Fumbles-lost………………..4-1 1-1
Penalties-yds……………….7-40 9-65
Punts-avg…………………..3-20.0 4-27.5
PV Rushing – Logan 23-79, Cypress 3-10, Minor 8-26, Thomas 7-(-6), Watson 3-(-9), Smith 1-2, Team 3-(-29). Passing – Logan 3-5-0-43, Watson 1-4-0-5. Receiving – Logan 1-10, Minor 2-13, K. Thomas 1-25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.