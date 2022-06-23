(With Park View High School slated to merge with Bluestone HS to form the new Mecklenburg County HS in 2022, the South Hill Enterprise is running an ongoing series that looks back at some of the outstanding athletes and coaches and their stories through the years. This is story No. 77 in the series.)
When you look at the top female athletes to ever wear the green and white for Park View High School, Odicci “CC” Alexander (Class of 2016) is a name that is always found at the top of the list.
One of the most recognized softball players in the world, Alexander has been a standout at every stop of her impressive career.
She made her mark as a youngster playing in the South Hill Dixie Softball program, leading the team to its first ever Dixie Softball World Series title in 2011.
Alexander was a starting guard on the Lady Dragons basketball team and was an All-District and All-Region volleyball player at Park View but the softball diamond is where she made her name.
In her sophomore year, Alexander helped lead Park View to a 21-3 record and its first ever bid to the VHSL Class 3 state tournament, earning the Southside District pitcher of the year award as well as All-Region and All-State honors.
In her junior year of high school, Alexander was named to the Tri-Rivers District first team and was a Conference 25 second team selection at pitcher.
She set the school record for strikeouts in a game with 16 in a 5-0 win over Bluestone HS in her senior season, tossing a 2-hitter while going 3 for 4 at the plate with a triple and a homerun.
She was named the Tri-Rivers District Player of the Year and went 13-2 on the mound that season in leading Park View to the state semifinals for the second time in her career where they put up a valiant fight before falling 5-1 to Brookville HS to finish with a 17-6 record.
Alexander struck out a school record 144 batters over 76 innings that season while posting a sensational .184 ERA.
She batted .712 at the plate in her senior campaign and set the school record with 9 homeruns and 37 RBI. She also scored 52 runs and did not strike out during the season while earning First team All-Region and Class 3 state honors.
Former Park View Coach John Manning said Alexander demonstrated early in her career that she had the talent and persona to be a standout.
“She was a very talented young lady,” he said. “It wasn’t always easy but I am really proud of her. I hope what we gave her helped her.”
Alexander’s high-school career was only a prelude to what she would do once she got to the collegiate level.
She received interest from Longwood. North Carolina State and Delaware but accepted an offer from Coach Mickey Dean and James Madison University.
“Odicci is one of those kids that when you show up at the park, she immediately jumps out at you with her athleticism and power,” Coach Dean said when Alexander signed with the Lady Dukes.
Alexander contributed right away upon her arrival in Harrisonburg and earned the CAA Rookie of the Year award in her first season. She followed that up by being named the CAA
Player of the Year in both her sophomore and junior seasons, earning NFCA third team All-American honors both years.
She was named a Pre-Season All-American in her senior season in 2020 and was off to a 3-1 record on the mound with 31 strikeouts over 26.2 innings when the COVID-19 pandemic struck and cancelled the season.
The NCAA granted an additional year of eligibility for players and Alexander decided to return for a full season the following year.
What a Year
The 2021 bonus senior year is when the nation took notice of Alexander after the talented righthanded pitcher led the unseeded Lady Dukes to the 2021 Women’s College World Series after pitching her team past four ranked opponents in the NCAA tournament. She led JMU to one of the biggest upsets in softball history with a 4-3 defeat of No. 1 ranked and eventual World Series champion Oklahoma in eight innings in the Lady Dukes’ series opener.
She earned ESPN’s play of the day with a sensational diving tag of an Oklahoma State baserunner at the plate in her second World Series game as JMU became the first unseeded team to win its first two games in the World Series.
The Lady Dukes were eliminated from the World Series after falling twice to Oklahoma and Alexander was lifted after throwing 4.2 innings in her final collegiate contest in Oklahoma City.
The large crowd at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium gave her a standing ovation in her final game for the heart and grit that she demonstrated on softball’s biggest stage.
“To see them all clapping for me and cheering me on,” Alexander said after her final game at the WCWS, “it was a great moment, and it warmed my heart.”
The Lady Dukes finished with a school record 41-4 record on the season.
For the 2021 campaign, Alexander went 18-3 in the circle with a 1.71 ERA and 204 strikeouts in 143 ¾ innings. She also hit .317 with 26 hits and 12 RBI.
Beginning with the CAA Tournament and concluding with a trip to the WCWS semifinals, Alexander went 8-3 with one save and 94 strikeouts in 75.5 innings pitched. She threw 1,229 total pitches throughout that stretch of time.
Her accolades were many for the sensational campaign as she was named Softball America’s NCAA Pitcher of the Year as well as the D1 Softball Woman of the Year. She was nominated for an ESPY as Best Female College Athlete. She was also named a NFCA second team All-American as well as the Colonial Athletic Association Pitcher of the Year In addition, she was named to the World Series All-Tournament team and earned the VaSID pitcher of the year award.
Becoming a Role Model
Perhaps Alexander’s biggest impact was the effect her performance had on thousands of young girls across the world who saw her tremendous effort and determination on display in the World Series.
As the only black starting pitcher in the series, she captured the attention of many across the globe and quickly became a national role model.
Many college softball followers lauded the local star for her passion, her determination, her grit, and her heart for giving her all on every play.
Odicci’s cousin, Joyce Holmes, told ESPN reporter Andrea Adelson during the World Series that, “I feel like she represents every little girl that's from a small town, that if you work hard, and you have a dream, you can do it. Don't let anybody tell you what you can't do. Because now she's sitting on ESPN, on the big screen, being a role model to people that look like her."
Alexander told ESPN reporter Jalyn Johnson that she realized she was on a big platform in the World Series and she wanted young girls to know that they too can achieve their dreams.
“No matter your race, your height, your size, you can do whatever you want to do,” she said.
Alexander said in an interview last summer that she has received countless messages from young black girls and women telling her what an inspiration she has been to them.
“It’s amazing because to me, growing up, I was always the only black girl on the team,” she said of her childhood days. “Me personally, I never looked at it any different. I felt like I could do exactly what everyone else did. And I want them, younger female black athletes, to know that you can do anything you want to do. If you dream it, you can be it.”
Her Pro Career
Alexander began her professional softball career shortly after the WCWS ended when she signed a contract with USSA Pride. She also played with Athletes Unlimited last fall and recently completed a professional season of softball in Japan.
She is scheduled to play with Team USA in the 2022 Canada Cup International Softball Championship that begins this week.
