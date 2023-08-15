Mecklenburg County High School first-year head coach LeVar Medley saw positives in the Phoenix scrimmage contest on Friday night against visiting Appomattox HS.
Despite giving up a score on Appomattox’s first offensive possession of the night, Coach Medley said he was happy to see the defense settle in after that.
“I was pleased with the way we competed,” he said. “I thought our defense really settled in after that first possession.”
Medley said while the Phoenix showed more work was needed on the offensive side of the ball, he feels that will come.
“Offensively, we’ve got to execute,” he said. “We have a young quarterback and he has to understand the coverage. I want to see us more in rhythm with our passing game this coming week.”
The Phoenix did have one long scoring play, a 50-yard pass and catch from Derrion Brooks to Kratavion Thomas, called back due to a holding penalty early in the scrimmage.
The line was another positive for the Phoenix, according to Medley.
“I thought our O-line was opening up some holes as the night went on,” he said.
The Phoenix are also dealing with a few injuries that caused several players to miss the scrimmage but are expected back before the start of the regular season.
Overall Medley said he thought the scrimmage was a success.
“I like our group,” he said. “They are accountable and they are starting to buy in.”
The Phoenix will return home on Friday for a scrimmage against EC Glass beginning at 6 p.m.
