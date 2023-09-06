Lady Phoenix Stay Unbeaten

The Mecklenburg County High School varsity volleyball team improved to a perfect 4-0 on the season by capturing its Piedmont District opener 3-0 on the road at George Washington – Danville on Thursday.
The Lady Phoenix won the three games by the scores of 25-2, 25-12 and 25-9.
Mecklenburg continued its strong service game as Grace Newcomb finished with 16 aces and two kills and Julie King tallied nine aces and three kills.
Jansyn King totaled six kills, two aces, and a dig while Grace Walsh recorded four kills and a block. Aliza Hatcher finished with seven assists and five aces while Kennedy Poole had five assists and two digs and Aubree Wilbourne added four aces and two digs.
Mecklenburg topped Brunswick 3-0 on the road last Monday, capturing the three games by the scores of 25-4, 25-5 and 25-8.
Newcomb posted four kills, four aces and two assists while Jansyn King added four kills and eight aces. Julie King finished with three kills and four aces while Walsh added three kills.
Hatcher totaled 11 aces and five assists while Poole finished with three aces and three assists.
Wilbourne posted four aces, two assists and two digs.
JV’s Win
The Mecklenburg JV’s also stayed unbeaten on the campaign with a 2-0 win over the Baby Eagles, capturing the two games by the scores of 25-3 and 25-5.
Katie Hayes led the way with four kills and 13 aces while Taylor Davidson added nine aces and Karlea Wilson finished with two aces and a kill.
Chloe Brogden and Danika Doyle each notched an assist while Ainsley Dooley recorded a kill and Chaisley Snodgrass tallied two aces.
Mecklenburg will return home on Wednesday to face Martinsville HS with the JV contest starting at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.