Dr.D Sports: Keldon Promoted to Team USA

Congrats to Park View alum and San Antonio Spurs small forward Keldon Johnson who was promoted over the weekend from the Select team to the Team USA men’s basketball team.
Johnson was one of seven players chosen from the Select team to suit up with Team USA for this week’s exhibition games.
In the event one of the previously selected national players can’t make the trip to Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympics, Saddiq Bey, Darius Garland and Johnson would all be candidates that could be selected to fill a spot on Team USA.
Three Team USA players - Devin Booker, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday - are unavailable currently due to their participation in the NBA Finals.
The USA Select team was hit hard over the past week as seven players were out of practice due to injury or COVID-19 protocol.
Team USA lost its first exhibition game of the summer on Saturday night, falling 90-87 to Nigeria.
CC Earns VaSID POY
The accolades keep rolling in for our local superstar Odicci “CC” Alexander after her superb season on the mound for James Madison University.
CC was recently named the Virginia Sports Information Directors University Division pitcher of the year.
JMU led the all-state selections with eight Dukes on the 25-player roster, followed by Virginia Tech with six and Liberty with five. This is the second time the Dukes have swept the major awards, with the first time being in 2015.
JMU coach Loren LaPorte was named the Coach of the Year while Kate Gordon was named the Player of the Year and Alissa Humphrey was named the Rookie of the Year.
Alexander finished her incredible season with a record of 18-3 with wins over Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, as well as wins over three other top 25 teams. The right hander finished with one perfect game and a no-hitter during the CAA Tournament. She threw a career-high and program-record 19 strikeouts in the JMU's 4-3 10-inning win over No. 25 Liberty at the Knoxville Regional. She earned a spot on the WCWS All-Tournament team after she showed her dominance in the circle. The Palmer Springs native was named to the NFCA All-America second team and NFCA All-Region first team. Alexander's postseason accolades also include: All-CAA first team, Softball America NCAA Pitcher of the Year, D1Softball Woman of the Year, All-CAA Tournament team and was a finalist for the Female College Athlete of the Year ESPY award.
