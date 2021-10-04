Dr D Sports: PV Football Paused

It has become commonplace this season across the Virginia High School landscape and Park View HS is no exception as it was announced last Wednesday that the Dragons would be shut down for two weeks due to COVID-19 contact tracing within the program. It was also announced on Monday that the Park View HS volleyball team would be shut down due to contact tracing until October 11.
Many area high-school football programs have already been paused this season including Brunswick, Bluestone, Greensville, Sussex-Central and now the Dragons.
Park View’s Tri-Rivers District opener at Southampton HS scheduled for this past Friday was cancelled as well as this week’s home contest against Franklin.
“We are hoping to make at least one of them up,” Park View athletic director Michael Barmoy said.
The Park View/Southampton game was not the only Tri-Rivers District contest cancelled this past week as Greensville/Sussex Central was also postponed due to COVID-19 contact tracing
There have been so many postponements and cancelled games across the state that the VHSL is waiting until after Week 7 to release its first version of the football ratings and Top 20 rankings.
“The delay in releasing the ratings and Top 20 rankings is due to the number of COVID-related game postponements, cancellations, and make-up games,” a statement from the VHSL said. “By delaying the announcement by two weeks, it will provide more accurate ratings for each region.”
U.S. Cruises in Ryder Cup
Congratulations to the United States team for its dominating 19-9 win over Europe in the 43rd Ryder Cup played at Whistling Straits over the weekend.
The U.S. team jumped out to its biggest lead since 1975 with a 6-2 lead on Friday and continued its great play on Saturday, taking an 11-5 lead into Sunday.
Dustin Johnson became just the fifth man ever to go 5-0-0 in the event while teammate Patrick Cantley went 4-0-0 as a rookie.
“This is the greatest team of all-time right here,” said U.S. captain Steve Stricker.
It was the largest margin of victory in modern history for the United States team.
Friday Night Football Scores
Surry30Brunswick28
Franklin45Windsor 0
Kenston Forest50Southampton Acad42
Broadwater38Brunswick Acad12
Lunenburg49Randolph-Henry 8
Buckingham35Prince Edward 0
Amelia63Bluestone 0
Nottoway61Cumberland 0
Tri-Rivers District Standings
Surry1-02-2
Franklin1-01-3
Sussex0-02-1
Southampton0-01-1
Park View0-01-2
Greensville0-00-2
Brunswick0-11-1
Windsor0-10-4
